Barcelona, 12 July2024

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on Stock Markets and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME Growth segment in BME MTF Equity, informs that in execution of the agreement unanimously approved at the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on June 19, 2024, the Company will proceed to pay a dividend against the results of the year 2023, with the following details:

Last trading date: 16 July 2024

Exdate: 17 July 2024

Record date: 18 July 2024

Payment date: 19 July 2024

Gross amount per share: 0,0437 euros. Treasury stock is not considered for the dividend payment.

The distribution of the dividend will be made through the means that the Sociedad de Gestion de los Sistema de Registro, Compensacion y Liquidacion de Valores, S.A. (Iberclear) makes available to participating entities.

This information has been prepared under the sole responsibility of the Company and its administrators.

Sincerely,

Mr. Pablo Corbera Elizalde

On behalf of RIUARAN, S.L.

President of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.L.