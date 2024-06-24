Barcelona, 24 June 2024

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on Stock Markets and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME MTF Equity, under the exclusive responsibility of ADVERO and its directors, hereby informs that the Company held the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on the first call on June 19, 2024, with the established agenda and with the attendance of shareholders present (48.85%) and represented (40.09%), who jointly held 88.95% of the share capital.

All the agreements on the agenda were approved, them being: