ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Iradier, 21 - 08017 Barcelona. NIF A67077628. R.M. Barcelona, Tomo 46146, Folio 129, Hoja 510970
Barcelona, 24 June 2024
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on Stock Markets and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME MTF Equity, under the exclusive responsibility of ADVERO and its directors, hereby informs that the Company held the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting on the first call on June 19, 2024, with the established agenda and with the attendance of shareholders present (48.85%) and represented (40.09%), who jointly held 88.95% of the share capital.
All the agreements on the agenda were approved, them being:
- First.- The Annual Accounts (Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account, Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows and Report) and the Company's Management Report, corresponding to the year ended December 31, 2023 were approved unanimously.
- Second.- The distribution as a dividend pay-out of 100% of the distributable profit, amounting to 183,478 euros, corresponding to 0,044 euros per share, to be fully paid within a maximum period of one month, was approved unanimously.
- Third.- The management of the board of directors for the year ended December 31, 2023 was approved unanimously.
- Fourth.- The delegation to the Board of Directors for a maximum period of twelve (12) months the power to acquire own shares, directly or through subsidiary companies, by title of sale or by any other "Inter vivos" act was approved unanimously. The acquisition of treasury shares must in all cases be carried out within the limits established for this purpose by the General Shareholders' Meeting, for a minimum price equal to their par value and a maximum price of fifteen euros (15 €) per share.
- Fifth.- The re-election of the following directors of the company for the statutory term of office was approved by a majority, following the setting of the number of directors within the minimum and maximum established in the articles of association:
- The company GRAU SA, represented by Mr. Alexandre Grau Bedos, whose details are recorded in the Mercantile Register.
- The company CIGANGA SL, represented by Mr. Gabriel Roig Zapatero, whose details are recorded in the Mercantile Register.
- Mr. Maxim Soloshchanskiy, whose details are recorded in the Mercantile Register.
- Sixth.- The authorisation to any Director and the Secretary of the Board of Directors so that any of them can indistinctly formalize the agreements adopted by the Meeting and grant the necessary public or private documents was approved by a majority.
Sincerely,
Mr. Pablo Corbera Elizalde
On behalf of RIUARAN, S.L
Chairman of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ADVERO Properties Socimi SA published this content on 24 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2024 14:04:02 UTC.