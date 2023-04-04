Advanced search
Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : Acquisition of fourth asset in Martorell

04/04/2023 | 10:48am EDT
Barcelona (Spain), April 4, 2023

Barcelona (Spain), April 4, 2023

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by means of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 of October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME MTF Equity, hereby submits the following release with regards to the acquisition of a new real estate asset, which has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Pablo Corbera Elizalde

Representing RIUARAN, SL

Chairman of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Iradier, 21 - 08017 Barcelona. NIF A67077628. R.M. Barcelona, Tomo 46146, Folio 129, Hoja 510970

ADVERO PROPERTIES ACQUIRES A NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN

THE BARCELONA AREA, CONSOLIDATING ITS PORTFOLIO IN THE

REGION

  • The property is ADVERO'S twenty-third apartment building and the fourth in Martorell, bringing the total to 363 apartments.

Barcelona, 4 April 2023.- ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A., a real estate investment company listed on Spain's BME Growth, specialized in middle-income rental housing, announces the acquisition of a new property in Martorell (Barcelona), reinforcing its presence in the area.

The newly acquired asset consists of two residential buildings with a total of 20 apartments each, plus 45 parking units and a retail unit, where ADVERO will have full ownership of one of the apartment buildings, plus 3 additional apartments, 28 parking units and the retail unit. The homes acquired are already run on a long-term rental basis, reflecting the high demand for mid-income rental housing in the area.

This acquisition marks ADVERO's fourth investment in Martorell, amounting to a total of 85 apartments. With this operation, ADVERO shows its commitment to building economies of scale in the regions where it is present, whilst also balancing geographical diversification within Spain.

ADVERO's portfolio now consists of 23 buildings and 363 apartments, all focused on the middle- income rental market in Spain. The company is present in the outskirts of Barcelona, and mid- income neighbourhoods in the cities of Madrid, Cordoba and Malaga.

ADVERO finances its growth through a combination of capital increases and bank debt, maintaining a conservative policy of debt financing with a maximum leverage ratio (LTV) of 30% over the portfolio's value.

This latest asset acquisition brings ADVERO's portfolio value (GAV) to 57.3 million euros, and results in a loan to value ratio of 16%, which translates into a net asset value of 10.32 euros per share.

ADVERO's successful acquisition of the new building in Martorell reflects the company's commitment to providing affordable rental housing to the middle-income sector in Spain. The company looks forward to further expanding its portfolio in the coming months and meeting the growing demand for quality rental housing in Spain.

Last March 29th ADVERO published its 2022 results, with 1.8 million euros income (+101% from 2021), net result of 6.7 million euros (+140% from previous year) according to international accounting standards, and net result of 0.15 million euros versus negative 0.05 million euros in 2021 according to Spanish accounting standards, the latter allowing for dividend distribution. The results note can be found on the "News" section in the company's website - www.adveroproperties.com

About ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a Spanish publicly traded real estate investment trust established in August 2017 with the aim of facilitating the supply of quality affordable rental housing in middle income areas in Spain. The company concentrates its investments exclusively in residential assets, located on the outskirts of large cities or middle-income neighbourhoods, with full ownership of the property to facilitate the creation of cohesive tenant communities.

About ADVERO's shares

Share capital: 4,217,061 shares

Accrued warrants: 842,412 warrants

Market cap at 03/04/2023: € 42.6 M

Stock exchange: BME Growth, Spain

Stock ticker: YADV

ISIN: ES0105448007

More information can be found on the "Investors" section of www.adveroproperties.com

Contact investor.relations@adveroproperties.comVlad Poryadin

Tel: +44 20 7399 9928

Disclaimer

ADVERO Properties Socimi SA published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:47:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
