Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : Acquisition of fourth asset in Martorell

ADVERO PROPERTIES ACQUIRES A NEW RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN

THE BARCELONA AREA, CONSOLIDATING ITS PORTFOLIO IN THE

REGION

The property is ADVERO'S twenty-third apartment building and the fourth in Martorell, bringing the total to 363 apartments.

Barcelona, 4 April 2023.- ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A., a real estate investment company listed on Spain's BME Growth, specialized in middle-income rental housing, announces the acquisition of a new property in Martorell (Barcelona), reinforcing its presence in the area.

The newly acquired asset consists of two residential buildings with a total of 20 apartments each, plus 45 parking units and a retail unit, where ADVERO will have full ownership of one of the apartment buildings, plus 3 additional apartments, 28 parking units and the retail unit. The homes acquired are already run on a long-term rental basis, reflecting the high demand for mid-income rental housing in the area.

This acquisition marks ADVERO's fourth investment in Martorell, amounting to a total of 85 apartments. With this operation, ADVERO shows its commitment to building economies of scale in the regions where it is present, whilst also balancing geographical diversification within Spain.

ADVERO's portfolio now consists of 23 buildings and 363 apartments, all focused on the middle- income rental market in Spain. The company is present in the outskirts of Barcelona, and mid- income neighbourhoods in the cities of Madrid, Cordoba and Malaga.

ADVERO finances its growth through a combination of capital increases and bank debt, maintaining a conservative policy of debt financing with a maximum leverage ratio (LTV) of 30% over the portfolio's value.

This latest asset acquisition brings ADVERO's portfolio value (GAV) to 57.3 million euros, and results in a loan to value ratio of 16%, which translates into a net asset value of 10.32 euros per share.

ADVERO's successful acquisition of the new building in Martorell reflects the company's commitment to providing affordable rental housing to the middle-income sector in Spain. The company looks forward to further expanding its portfolio in the coming months and meeting the growing demand for quality rental housing in Spain.

Last March 29th ADVERO published its 2022 results, with 1.8 million euros income (+101% from 2021), net result of 6.7 million euros (+140% from previous year) according to international accounting standards, and net result of 0.15 million euros versus negative 0.05 million euros in 2021 according to Spanish accounting standards, the latter allowing for dividend distribution. The results note can be found on the "News" section in the company's website - www.adveroproperties.com