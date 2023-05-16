Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Advero Properties SOCIMI, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    YADV   ES0105448007

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

(YADV)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:39:00 2023-05-16 am EDT
10.20 EUR    0.00%
Advero Properties Socimi S A : Approval of 3-year ESG plan
PU
Advero Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Advero Properties Socimi S A : acquires a new residential building in the Barcelona area, consolidating its portfolio in the region
PU
Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : Approval of 3-year ESG plan

05/16/2023 | 02:53pm EDT
ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Iradier, 21 - 08017 Barcelona. NIF A67077628. R.M. Barcelona, Tomo 46146, Folio 129, Hoja 510970

Barcelona (Spain), May 16, 2023

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 227 of the Law 6/2023, of 17 March, on Stock Markets and Investment Services, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME MTF Equity, hereby submits the following release with regards to the implementation of Environmental, Social and Governance policies (ESG) to its corporate practices in the form of a 3-year plan. This information has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the Company and its directors.

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Pablo Corbera Elizalde

Representing RIUARAN, SL

Chairman of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Iradier, 21 - 08017 Barcelona. NIF A67077628. R.M. Barcelona, Tomo 46146, Folio 129, Hoja 510970

ADVERO PROPERTIES APROVES ITS FIRST ESG THREE-YEAR PLAN TO SHAPE A

SUSTAINABLE APPROACH TO VALUE-CREATION

Barcelona, May 16th, 2023. - The board of directors of ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A., a real estate investment company listed on Spain's BME Growth, specializing in middle-income rental housing, has taken a significant step towards a sustainable approach to value-creation by approving its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 3-year plan.

Additionally, the board of directors has shown its unanimous commitment to promoting ESG practices by appointing as Head of ESG board member Alex Garcia Reig, vice-president of publicly traded pharma company Reig Jofre and the representative of Reig family's shareholding position in ADVERO.

Alex Garcia Reig, Head of ESG in ADVERO

Following his appointment, Alex Garcia Reig stated that "by focusing on middle-income rental housing, ADVERO recognized from inception the significant impact our properties and services have on the lives of our residents and the communities we serve. Through the ESG plan, we commit to further prioritizing the well-being of the areas where we operate, while also taking steps to reduce our environmental impact. And all that with a fully transparent and responsible management towards our stakeholders."

As a first move, the board of directors of ADVERO has approved an investment of € 0.22 million in 2023 in the installation of photovoltaic panels in some of its assets to promote the use of renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions and cover the energy supply in the common areas of the 23 buildings in the portfolio.

ADVERO will align its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) actions with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure that they contribute to the global effort to create a more sustainable future. By adopting this approach, the company is making a tangible commitment with the achievement of the SDGs while providing a framework for measuring its evolution and impact over time. To track the progress towards its ESG goals, ADVERO will issue the first ESG memorandum with its 2023 financial report.

About ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a Spanish publicly traded real estate investment trust established in August 2017 with the aim of facilitating the supply of quality middle-income rental housing in middle income areas in Spain. The company concentrates its investments exclusively in residential assets, located on the outskirts of large cities or middle-income neighbourhoods, with full ownership of the property to facilitate the creation of cohesive tenant communities.

About ADVERO's shares

Share capital: 4,217,061 shares

Accrued warrants: 842,412 warrants

Market cap at 15/04/2023: € 43.01 M

Stock exchange: BME Growth, Spain

Stock ticker: YADV

ISIN: ES0105448007

More information can be found on the "Investors" section of www.adveroproperties.com

Contact investor.relations@adveroproperties.comAshleigh Page

Tel: +44 20 7399 9928

Disclaimer

ADVERO Properties Socimi SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 18:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1,82 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Net income 2022 0,15 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
Net Debt 2022 5,57 M 6,05 M 6,05 M
P/E ratio 2022 279x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42,8 M 46,6 M 46,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales 2022 26,1x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Advero Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Roig Zapatero Director
Alejandro García Reig Director
Glòria Folch Ramos Director
Carlos Pérez-Baz Hernández Director
Julián Moreno Sánchez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.2.00%47
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.10.61%25 338
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL6.44%23 666
INVITATION HOMES INC.14.98%20 854
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-2.29%17 765
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-6.07%16 711
