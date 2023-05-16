Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : Approval of 3-year ESG plan

ADVERO PROPERTIES APROVES ITS FIRST ESG THREE-YEAR PLAN TO SHAPE A

SUSTAINABLE APPROACH TO VALUE-CREATION

Barcelona, May 16th, 2023. - The board of directors of ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A., a real estate investment company listed on Spain's BME Growth, specializing in middle-income rental housing, has taken a significant step towards a sustainable approach to value-creation by approving its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) 3-year plan.

Additionally, the board of directors has shown its unanimous commitment to promoting ESG practices by appointing as Head of ESG board member Alex Garcia Reig, vice-president of publicly traded pharma company Reig Jofre and the representative of Reig family's shareholding position in ADVERO.

Alex Garcia Reig, Head of ESG in ADVERO

Following his appointment, Alex Garcia Reig stated that "by focusing on middle-income rental housing, ADVERO recognized from inception the significant impact our properties and services have on the lives of our residents and the communities we serve. Through the ESG plan, we commit to further prioritizing the well-being of the areas where we operate, while also taking steps to reduce our environmental impact. And all that with a fully transparent and responsible management towards our stakeholders."

As a first move, the board of directors of ADVERO has approved an investment of € 0.22 million in 2023 in the installation of photovoltaic panels in some of its assets to promote the use of renewable energy, reduce carbon emissions and cover the energy supply in the common areas of the 23 buildings in the portfolio.

ADVERO will align its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) actions with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to ensure that they contribute to the global effort to create a more sustainable future. By adopting this approach, the company is making a tangible commitment with the achievement of the SDGs while providing a framework for measuring its evolution and impact over time. To track the progress towards its ESG goals, ADVERO will issue the first ESG memorandum with its 2023 financial report.

About ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a Spanish publicly traded real estate investment trust established in August 2017 with the aim of facilitating the supply of quality middle-income rental housing in middle income areas in Spain. The company concentrates its investments exclusively in residential assets, located on the outskirts of large cities or middle-income neighbourhoods, with full ownership of the property to facilitate the creation of cohesive tenant communities.