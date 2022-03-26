Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : grows its middle-income rental portfolio with two acquisitions in Madrid and Malaga

Barcelona (Spain), March 25, 2022

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. Iradier, 21 - 08017 Barcelona. NIF A67077628. R.M. Barcelona, Tomo 46146, Folio 129, Hoja 510970

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by means of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 of October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME

MTF Equity, hereby submits the following release with regards to the acquisition of a new real estate asset, which has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators.

REIT ADVERO PROPERTIES GROWS ITS MIDDLE-INCOME RENTAL PORTFOLIO WITH TWO ACQUISITIONS IN MADRID AND MALAGA

• As a result, ADVERO's portfolio is made of 15 apartment buildings with 242 homes.

• The company has acquired four buildings since the beginning of 2022, following the € 10M capital increase of last December and within the framework of a new issue that the company plans to execute in the coming weeks.

Barcelona (Spain), 25 March 2022.- ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A., a real estate investment trust listed on Spain's BME Growth, specialized in middle-income rental housing, has formalised the acquisition of another two properties for its portfolio.

The first of these assets is in the Vallecas neighbourhood in Madrid, where ADVERO now has 57 homes. Additionally, the company has acquired a new building in the La Trinidad neighbourhood in Malaga, where ADVERO owns two other properties, bringing the number of homes in this city to 49.

The transaction has amounted to 2.6 million euros and has been financed with own resources from the capital increase in December 2021. Both assets are in operation on a long-tern rental basis.

With this incorporation, ADVERO's portfolio totals 15 buildings with 242 apartments, all fully focused on the middle-income rental market of Spain and located in Barcelona (8 properties in the municipalities of Rubi, Sabadell, Terrassa and Martorell), Madrid (4 assets in the Tetuan and the Vallecas neighbourhoods) and Malaga (3 properties in the La Trinidad neighbourhood).

ADVERO finances its growth through a combination of both capital increases and bank debt, with a maximum leverage ratio of 30% over the portfolio's value. To propel its growth in this first quarter, the company is making use of both existing bank financing and funds from the 10-million-euro capital increase completed in December 2021. Additionally, the general shareholders' meeting delegated to the board of directors the execution of a second issue of approximately 6.5 million euros, expected to be conducted shortly.

The company closes its first quarter in line with its development plan, while it continues to work on additional acquisitions in the coming months, aiming at doubling in 2022 the investments completed since the beginning of operations in 2018.

In its four years of operations, ADVERO has consolidated a value-generating business for its shareholders, which has been highly defensive in the face of the Covid-19 crisis. With occupancy rates of 98% in full-year operational assets in 2021, due to the high demand from the middle-income segment in Spain, ADVERO is additionally an interesting hedging vehicle against the increase in

inflation expected for the coming years, due to the direct correlation between inflation, salaries, and rents in the company's niche of specialization.

The strength of the demand in the segment of ADVERO's activity has led the company not to slow down its development in 2020-2021, obtaining financial resources amounting to 22 million euros over these years.

ADVERO debuted on the stock market in November 2019, a few months before the start of the pandemic, having achieved in these two years a revaluation of its shares of 48%. As of 24th March 2022, ADVERO shares traded at a unit price of 9.65 euros, a revaluation of 7% since the capital increase of 30th December 2021, setting the company's market cap at 34 million euros.

About ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A.

ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A. is a Spanish publicly traded real estate investment trust established in August 2017 with the aim of facilitating the supply of quality affordable rental housing in middle income areas in Spain. The company concentrates its investments exclusively in residential assets, located on the outskirts of large cities or middle-income neighbourhoods, with full ownership of the property to facilitate the creation of cohesive tenant communities.

About ADVERO's shares

Share capital: 3,537,485 shares Market cap at 24/3/2022: € 34 M

Stock exchange: Mercado Alternativo Bursátil (MAB)

Stock ticker: YADV

ISIN: ES0105448007

More information can be found on the "Investors" section ofwww.adveroproperties.com

