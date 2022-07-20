Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : lands in Cordoba with the acquisition of 6 residential buildings

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by means of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 of October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of BME MTF Equity, hereby submits the following release with regards to the acquisition real estate assets, which has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators.

SPANISH REIT ADVERO PROPERTIES LANDS IN THE CITY OF

CORDOBA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF 6 BUILDINGS WITH A TOTAL OF

90 HOMES

The acquired buildings, of which ADVERO has full ownership, are all already in operation on a long lease basis.

Significant growth in the first seven months of 2022, with the incorporation of a total of 159 homes, compared to the 172 homes acquired between 2018-2021.

2018-2021. The entry into Cordoba means a further step in its geographical diversification, after the presence in Madrid, Malaga and the Barcelona metropolitan area.

Barcelona, July 20, 2022.- ADVERO Properties SOCIMI, S.A., a Spanish real estate investment company listed on BME Growth, specialized in middle-income rental housing, formalized this past Monday, July 18, the acquisition of full ownership of six residential buildings, with a total of 90 homes, all of which already in operation.

The properties are located in the city of Cordoba, a new location for the company, which continues to consolidate its strategic objective of geographical diversification.

With this transaction, ADVERO has formalized since the beginning of 2022 the acquisition of 10 residential buildings, with a total of 159 homes, practically doubling the 172 homes in 11 buildings incorporated into the portfolio in the four years of activity between 2018 and 2021.

After this acquisition, ADVERO's portfolio comprises 21 buildings with a total of 332 homes, all aimed at the middle-income rental segment. Along with the 6 residential properties in Cordoba, the company is present in the Barcelona metropolitan area with 8 buildings in the municipalities of Rubi, Sabadell, Terrassa and Martorell, as well as in the cities of Madrid (4 buildings in the Tetuan and Vallecas neighborhoods) and Malaga (3 buildings in the neighborhood of La Trinidad).

The significant growth in the first months of 2022 allows the company to double its rental income between 2021 and 2022, with the consequent boost to the operating profitability of the business.

The acquisitions at the beginning of the year have been financed with own resources coming from the €16.5 million capital increase formalized in two tranches on December 30, 2021 and May 16, 2022. After this last transaction, the ratio of ADVERO's financial debt stands at 10% of the value of the portfolio, still below the 30% limit set by the board of directors.