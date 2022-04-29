Advero Properties SOCIMI S A : reports the value of the real estate portfolio at 2021 year end

Barcelona (Spain), April 29, 2022

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A. ("ADVERO" or "the Company"), in compliance with the provisions of article 17 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and of article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Market Law, approved by means of Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 of October, and concordant provisions, as well as in Circular 3/2020 of the BME MTF Equity stock exchange, hereby issues the annual valuation of the real estate portfolio, according to an appraisal conducted by an independent firm. The following information has been prepared under the exclusive responsibility of the issuer and its administrators.

ADVERO commissioned Savills Aguirre Newman Valoraciones y Tasaciones, S.A.U ("Savills") to update the Company's real estate portfolio market value as of December 31, 2021.

The assets valued on that date included:

- Mare de Deu del Pilar, 7 - Rubi, Barcelona

- Santa Fe, 9-13 - Rubi, Barcelona

- Wilson, 48 - Terrassa, Barcelona

- Virgen de la Paloma, 49 - Sabadell, Barcelona

- Canonge Rodo, 1 bis - Terrassa, Barcelona

- Platano, 9 - Madrid

- Teresa Maroto, 15 - Madrid

- Puerto de Tarancón 39-41 - Madrid

- Avenida de Fátima, 20 - Málaga

- Sevilla, 26 - Málaga

- Carretera Piera, 36-38 - Martorell, Barcelona

The market value of ADVERO's properties, estimated by Savills in their appraisal, amounts to a total of THIRTY MILLION SIX HUNDRED AND THREE THOUSAND EUROS (€30,603,000).

The market valuation of the eight assets was carried out in accordance with the RICS Valuation Standards, based on the 8th edition of the Red Book: "Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Valuation - Professional Standards". RICS valuation standards define market value as:

"The estimated amount for which an asset or liability should exchange on the valuation date between a willing buyer and a willing seller in an arm's length transaction, after proper marketing and where the parties had each acted knowledgeably, prudently and without duress."

Each property was valued individually and not as a part of a real estate portfolio, and to reach the market value, Savills used the discounted cash flow methodology, backed by a comparable method.

With respect to the previous net market value of ADVERO's real estate portfolio as estimated by Savills as of December 31, 2020 (23.028.597 €), it increased by SEVEN MILLION, FIVE HUNDRED AND SEVENTY-FOUR THOUSAND, FOUR HUNDRED AND THREE EUROS (7.574.403 €), equivalent to +32.9%. This increase in valuation is due to the revaluation of the portfolio under management (+13%), as well as to the incorporation of the three new assets completed in 2021 (+87%).

Yours sincerely,

Mr. Pablo Corbera Elizalde Representing RIUARAN, S.L

Chairman of ADVERO PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.