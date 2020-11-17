Adverum Biotechnologies : November 2020 Corporate Presentation
Transforming Gene Therapy
Corporate Presentation | November 2020
Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this document regarding matters, events, statistics, or clinical or financial results that may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and milestones related to Adverum's product candidates, process development and manufacturing, clinical studies and trials, and regulatory filings, the therapeutic and commercial potential of Adverum's product candidates and the sufficiency of Adverum's resources to fund lead programs, all of which are based on certain assumptions made by Adverum on current conditions, expected future developments and other factors Adverum believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Adverum may not consummate any of these plans or these product, clinical development or regulatory goals in a timely manner, or at all, or otherwise carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that Adverum's resources will not be sufficient for Adverum to conduct or continue planned development programs and planned clinical trials, the risk that preliminary or interim data from Adverum's clinical trials may change as more patient data become available, the risk of a delay in the enrollment of patients in Adverum's clinical studies or in the manufacturing of products to be used in such clinical studies, risks and uncertainties inherent in the product development and the regulatory approval process, the risk that Adverum will not be able to successfully develop or commercialize any of its product candidates and the risk that Adverum will be delayed in receiving or fail to receive required regulatory approvals. Risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are described more fully in Adverum's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020, particularly in its section titled "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
This document contains estimates, projections and other information concerning Adverum's industry, business and the markets for certain drugs, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, their projected growth rates and the incidence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, Adverum obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, studies and similar data prepared by third parties, industry, medical and general publications, government data and similar sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, and should not be construed as representations made by, Adverum.
Patients Receive Rescue Aflibercept (2 mg IVT) if any of the Following Criteria are Met:
Loss of ≥10 letters in BCVA from baseline that is attributed to intraretinal or subretinal fluid observed by the investigator
Increase in central subfield thickness >75 μm from baseline
Presence of vision-threatening hemorrhage due to AMD
*Subjects received prophylaxis of 60mg oral prednisone for 6 days starting at Day -3 followed by 7-day taper. **Subjects receive prophylaxis of QID difluprednate eye drops for 3 weeks starting at Day 1 followed by a 3-week taper.
*One patient had low BCVA score at 44 and 48 weeks due to retinal detachment; N=5 from Week 56 to 72; Aflibercept 2 mg IVT administered at baseline, 7-15 days prior to ADVM-022 IVT (Day 1); BCVA, best corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness;
BL, baseline; D, day; W, week; Error bars are 90% CIs of the mean absolute BCVA and CST using T-distribution.
16
Cohort 2: BCVA and CST Over Time
Mean (90% CI) by Visit Through Week 52
80
Letters
70
60
ETDRS
50
BCVA,
40
Mean
30
Weeks After ADVM-022 Injection
BL
4
8
12
16
20
24
28
32
36
40
44
48
52
700
600
µm
500
CST,
400
Mean
300
200
Weeks After ADVM-022 Injection
100
BL
4
8
12
16
20
24
28
32
36
40
44
48
52
Latest Outcomes as of July 23, 2020
Patients
n=6*
Follow-Up
52-56 weeks
(median 52)
Rescue-Free Patients
50% (3/6)
Mean BCVA Change from Baseline:
All Patients
-2.0 Letters
Rescue-Free Patients
+0 Letters
Mean CST Change from Baseline
All Patients
-24.8 µm
Rescue-Free Patients
-8.3 µm
Aflibercept 2 mg IVT administered at baseline, 7-15 days prior to ADVM-022 IVT (Day 1); *N=5 for Week 36 and 40 visit. BCVA, best corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness; BL, baseline; D, day; W, week
Error bars are 90% CIs of the mean absolute BCVA and CST using T-distribution
17
Cohort 3: BCVA and CST Over Time
Mean (90% CI) by Visit Through Week 20
80
Letters
70
ETDRS
60
50
BCVA,
40
Mean
30
Weeks after ADVM-022 Injection
BL
4
8
12
16
20
700
µm
600
500
CST,
400
Mean
300
200
Weeks after ADVM-022 Injection
100
BL
4
8
12
16
20
Latest Outcomes as of July 23, 2020
Patients
n=9*
Follow-Up
20-40 weeks
(median 36)
Rescue-Free Patients
78% (7/9)
Mean BCVA Change from Baseline:
All Patients
+4.0 Letters
Rescue-Free Patients
+6.4 Letters
Mean CST Change from Baseline:
All Patients
-118.6 µm
Rescue-Free Patients
-152.7 µm
*N=8 for Week 4, 16 and 20; Aflibercept 2 mg IVT administered at baseline, 7-15 days prior to ADVM-022 IVT (Day 1);
BCVA, best corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness; BL, baseline; D, day; W, week;
18
Error bars are 90% CIs of the mean absolute BCVA and CST using T-distribution.
Substantial Reduction in Annualized Anti-VEGF Injection Frequency Following ADVM-022
Data Cut: July 23, 2020
Mean Prior Annual Rate
Mean Post ADVM-022 Annual Rate
anti-VEGF Injections
11
10
9
8
7
9.6
10.0
Mean Annualized Number of
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
100% reduction
87% reduction
1.3
0
High Dose (Cohort 1)
Low Dose (Cohorts 2+3)
N=6
N=15
Annualized rate (Prior) = (number of IVTs in 12 months prior to ADVM-022) / (days from the first IVT in the past 12 months to ADVM-022 / 365.25). Annualized rate (Post) = (number of aflibercept IVTs since ADVM-022) / (days from ADVM-022 to the last study follow-up / 365.25).
19
ADVM-022 Demonstrates Further Potential to Greatly Reduce Treatment Burden in wet AMD
ADVM-022continues to show robust treatment response
Mean BCVA maintained
Mean CST maintained to improved
Long-termdurability beyond 15 months from single IVT injection with zero rescue injections in Cohort 1
Further evidence of a dose response:
High dose: 6/6 patients rescue injection free
Low dose: 10/15 patients rescue injection free
Substantial reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency following ADVM-022:
High dose: 100%
Low dose: 87%
ADVM-022continues to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile in all 4 cohorts (n=30)
All ADVM-022-related ocular adverse events were mild (78%) to moderate (22%)
Ocular inflammation, when observed, has been responsive to steroid eye drops
Advancing ADVM-022 into pivotal trial mid-2021
Annualized rate (Prior) = (number of IVTs in 12 months prior to ADVM-022) / (days from the first IVT in the past 12 months to ADVM-022 / 365.25). Annualized rate (Post) = (number of aflibercept IVTs since ADVM-022) / (days from ADVM-022 to the last study follow-up / 365.25).
