Adverum Biotechnologies : November 2020 Corporate Presentation

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this document regarding matters, events, statistics, or clinical or financial results that may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and milestones related to Adverum's product candidates, process development and manufacturing, clinical studies and trials, and regulatory filings, the therapeutic and commercial potential of Adverum's product candidates and the sufficiency of Adverum's resources to fund lead programs, all of which are based on certain assumptions made by Adverum on current conditions, expected future developments and other factors Adverum believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Adverum may not consummate any of these plans or these product, clinical development or regulatory goals in a timely manner, or at all, or otherwise carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that Adverum's resources will not be sufficient for Adverum to conduct or continue planned development programs and planned clinical trials, the risk that preliminary or interim data from Adverum's clinical trials may change as more patient data become available, the risk of a delay in the enrollment of patients in Adverum's clinical studies or in the manufacturing of products to be used in such clinical studies, risks and uncertainties inherent in the product development and the regulatory approval process, the risk that Adverum will not be able to successfully develop or commercialize any of its product candidates and the risk that Adverum will be delayed in receiving or fail to receive required regulatory approvals. Risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are described more fully in Adverum's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020, particularly in its section titled "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

This document contains estimates, projections and other information concerning Adverum's industry, business and the markets for certain drugs, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, their projected growth rates and the incidence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, Adverum obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, studies and similar data prepared by third parties, industry, medical and general publications, government data and similar sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, and should not be construed as representations made by, Adverum.