Adverum Biotechnologies : November 2020 Corporate Presentation

11/17/2020 | 05:59pm EST

Transforming Gene Therapy

Corporate Presentation | November 2020

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this document regarding matters, events, statistics, or clinical or financial results that may occur in the future are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and milestones related to Adverum's product candidates, process development and manufacturing, clinical studies and trials, and regulatory filings, the therapeutic and commercial potential of Adverum's product candidates and the sufficiency of Adverum's resources to fund lead programs, all of which are based on certain assumptions made by Adverum on current conditions, expected future developments and other factors Adverum believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Adverum may not consummate any of these plans or these product, clinical development or regulatory goals in a timely manner, or at all, or otherwise carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that Adverum's resources will not be sufficient for Adverum to conduct or continue planned development programs and planned clinical trials, the risk that preliminary or interim data from Adverum's clinical trials may change as more patient data become available, the risk of a delay in the enrollment of patients in Adverum's clinical studies or in the manufacturing of products to be used in such clinical studies, risks and uncertainties inherent in the product development and the regulatory approval process, the risk that Adverum will not be able to successfully develop or commercialize any of its product candidates and the risk that Adverum will be delayed in receiving or fail to receive required regulatory approvals. Risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are described more fully in Adverum's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-Q filed on November 5, 2020, particularly in its section titled "Risk Factors." All forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

This document contains estimates, projections and other information concerning Adverum's industry, business and the markets for certain drugs, including data regarding the estimated size of those markets, their projected growth rates and the incidence of certain medical conditions. Information that is based on estimates, forecasts, projections or similar methodologies is inherently subject to uncertainties and actual events or circumstances may differ materially from events and circumstances reflected in this information. Unless otherwise expressly stated, Adverum obtained this industry, business, market and other data from reports, research surveys, studies and similar data prepared by third parties, industry, medical and general publications, government data and similar sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of such information is not guaranteed by, and should not be construed as representations made by, Adverum.

2

Corporate Highlights

ADVM-022: Lead Clinical Program

Intravitreal (IVT) novel gene therapy candidate for VEGF-driven retinal diseases

  • Designed to deliver long-lasting efficacy in a single injection

Advancing ADVM-022 for Large Ocular Indications

Wet AMD - FDA Fast Track for wet AMD

  • ADVM-022well tolerated, further demonstrates robust treatment response and evidence of a dose response

Long-term durability >15 months with zero rescue injections in Cohort 1

  • OPTIC Phase 1 trial enrollment complete; planning for pivotal trial mid-2021
    Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
  • INFINITY Phase 2 trial enrolling; data expected in 2H2021

Leading AAV Platform and Manufacturing Capabilities

AAV.7m8 vector optimized for IVT delivery

Scaling up manufacturing process from 200L to 1000L to support ADVM-022 future launch

  • Site selection underway for in-house GMP production

Well Positioned to Deliver ADVM-022 to Patients

  • Industry-leadingteam with broad expertise
  • Poised to expand organization to support pivotal studies and potential launch
  • Well capitalized with $454M in cash*

VEGF, vascular endothelial growth factor

3

*Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments as of September 30, 2020

Advancing Gene Therapies for Ocular and Rare Diseases

Gene Therapy Candidate

Preclinical

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Lead Programs - Worldwide Rights

ADVM-022

OPTIC Phase 1 Trial

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD)

ADVM-022

INFINITY Phase 2 Trial

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Preclinical Programs

Undisclosed

Hereditary

Angioedema (HAE)

4

ADVM-022

Preclinical Data

ADVM-022 Aflibercept is Functionally Active and Suppresses Laser-induced CNV in Primates

ADVM-022 given 13 months prior to laser-induced CNV is as effective as aflibercept administered at the time of laser1

%

50

45

lesions,

40%

40

35

IV

30

grade

25

Administered at

13 months post-

Percentage

20

injection

time of laser

(2x1012 vg/eye)

15

10

5%*

6%*

5

0

Vehicle

Aflibercept

ADVM-022

*p<0.0001 (Fisher's exact test versus vehicle)

CNV, choroidal neovascularization

6

Preclinical NHP Data Demonstrate Long-Term Sustained Aflibercept Levels Comparable to Aflibercept Bolus Injection

Two Studies: Stable long-term protein expression up to 21 and

30 months after single ADVM-022 IVT injection

10

21 days post-bolus aflibercept*

µg/mL

n=1 animal, 2 eyes2

aflibercept,

n=3 animals, 6 eyes3

1

38 days post-bolus aflibercept*

Vitreous

IVT ADVM-022

0.1

0

5

10

15

20

25

30

Time, months

*Time after IVT injection of bolus aflibercept protein (1.2mg/eye; separate study) when similar aflibercept levels were observed in NHPs

NHP, non-human primate

7

ADVM-022

Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (wet AMD)

8

ADVM-022 Treatment for Wet AMD:

Significant Opportunity to Reduce Treatment Burden for Millions of Patients

Disease Overview

ADVM-022 Gene Therapy

Abnormal blood vessels that bleed and leak fluid grow

AAV.7m8

AAV.7m8 was designed as a

under and into the macula, the central part of the retina

capsid

Vision loss can be rapid and severe if untreated

one-time treatment to:

Current treatment is intravitreal injections of anti-VEGF

Deliver long-term VEGF inhibition

agents that need to be given as frequently as once a month,

Enable efficient intravitreal delivery

for an indefinite period

Successful treatment of wet AMD often requires a lifelong

Promoter

Aflibercept

Increase transduction of retinal cells

regimen of regular and frequent intravitreal injections

Increase protein expression

Market Overview

4

Route of Administration

One-time Intravitreal Injection

Standard of care is intravitreal injection

$11B

Outpatient visit

Routine in-office procedure

Global sales for

Potential for wide distribution of vector,

approved anti-VEGF

therapies5

thus able to transduce broader tissue

area

9

Real-worldAnti-VEGF Patient Outcomes:

Treatment Burden Results in Suboptimal Vision from Under-dosing

Clinical trials6-10 vs Real-worldStudies11-13

1-Year Outcomes With Ranibizumab 0.5 mg

Clinical Trials

Real World

Baseline,

12

11.3

8.5

9

8.1

11

10.1

9.4

10

7.2

ChangeBCVA From ETDRSLetters

8

1

7

6

5

4

2.4

3.2

3

2

-0.8

Mean

0

-1

# of injections

12

12

11.3

12

12

11.7

5.0

5.1

4.3

  • Burden of frequent intravitreal (IVT) injections for patients and caregivers
  • Real-worldvisual acuity outcomes fall short of clinical trial results due to under-dosing
  • A solution is needed to reduce treatment burden and improve real-world patient outcomes while providing clinical benefit to patients with wet AMD

10

10

OPTIC Phase 1 Trial for ADVM-022 in Wet AMD

Patient Enrollment Complete

Primary Objective

  • Assess the safety and tolerability of a single IVT injection of ADVM-022

Secondary Objective

  • Evaluate vision (BCVA)
  • Evaluate anatomy (SD-OCT)
  • Assess the need for rescue therapy

Day -15

Day 1: ADVM-

24-Week Safety and

52-Week Safety and

to -7:

022

Efficacy Assessment

Efficacy Assessment

aflibercept

Baseline Assessment

Treatment Evaluation

Treatment Evaluation

Follow-Up

Weeks:

4

8

12

16

20

24

52

104

Oral steroid prophylaxis*: Cohort 1 (6x1011vg/eye, n=6) and Cohort 2 (2x1011vg/eye, n=6)

Steroid eye drops prophylaxis**: Cohort 3 (2x1011vg/eye, n=9) and Cohort 4 (6x1011vg/eye, n=9)

Patients Receive Rescue Aflibercept (2 mg IVT) if any of the Following Criteria are Met:

  1. Loss of ≥10 letters in BCVA from baseline that is attributed to intraretinal or subretinal fluid observed by the investigator
  2. Increase in central subfield thickness >75 μm from baseline
  3. Presence of vision-threatening hemorrhage due to AMD

*Subjects received prophylaxis of 60mg oral prednisone for 6 days starting at Day -3 followed by 7-day taper. **Subjects receive prophylaxis of QID difluprednate eye drops for 3 weeks starting at Day 1 followed by a 3-week taper.

BCVA, best-corrected visual acuity; ; ETDRS, Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study; IVT, intravitreal therapy; SD-OCT, spectral domain optical coherence tomography; QID, 4x/day

NCT03748784

11

OPTIC Patient Population Previously Required

Frequent Injections to Maintain Vision

Baseline Characteristics

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

Cohort 4

(n=6)

(n=6)

(n=9)

(n=9)

Mean age, years

79.0

(62-88)

79.8

(74-90)

77.4

(65-90)

79.9 (68-88)

Mean time since nAMD diagnosis,

3.5 (0.9-10.6)

4.1 (0.5-6.8)

3.3 (0.7-8.0)

3.2 (0.2-8.0)

years

Mean (range) number anti-VEGF

32.2

34.0

24.8

28.5**

injections since initial diagnosis*

(7-109)

(4-69)

(9-70)

(2-58)

Mean number anti-VEGF injections in

9.2

(8-11)

9.2

(5-11)

9.1

(7-10)

6.8 (3-12)**

12 months prior to ADVM-022

Mean BCVA study eye, ETDRS letters

65.8

(57-77)

64.7

(53-72)

65.9

(53-75)

65.0 (54-77)

Approximate Snellen equivalent

20/50

20/50

20/50

20/50

Mean CST study eye, µm

369.2 (293-561)

307.7 (235-339)

473.4 (301-857)

398.6 (255-538)

*Not including the mandated aflibercept at Screening; **Excluding Patient #2 with incomplete prior anti-VEGF data due to relocation.

BCVA, best corrected visual acuity: CST, central subfield thickness; ETDRS, Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study

nAMD, neovascular age-related macular degeneration; VEGF, vascular endothelial growth factor

12

OPTIC Update for Cohorts 1-4 as of July 23, 2020

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

Cohort 4*

(N=6)

(N=6)

(N=9)

(N=9)

ADVM-022 Dose, vg/eye

High Dose

Low Dose

Low Dose

High Dose

6×1011

2×1011

2×1011

6×1011

Steroid Prophylaxis

Oral

Oral

Eye drops

Eye drops

13-day course

13-day course

6-week course

6-week course

Follow-Up, Weeks

64-84 weeks

52-56 weeks

20-40 weeks

2-8 weeks

(median 72)

(median 52)

(median 36)

(median 4)

No discontinuations,

No discontinuations,

Subject Disposition

some visits missed due

No discontinuations

some visits missed due

No discontinuations

to COVID-19 concerns

to COVID-19 concerns

Baseline Characteristics

Safety Data

Efficacy Data

N/A*

No rescue injections

No rescue injections

*Cohort 4 has short duration of follow-up, insufficient for assessment of efficacy

13

†Includes BCVA and CST outcomes and need for rescue anti-VEGF

Substantial Reduction in anti-VEGF Treatments Following a Single IVT Injection of ADVM-022

Patient #

Frequent anti-VEGF Injections Prior to ADVM-022

Cohort 3 Cohort 2 Cohort 1

Low Dose High Dose

Low Dose

1

2

3

4

5

6

1

2

3

4

5

6

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

-52

-44

-36

-28

-20

-12

-4

4

12

20

28

36

44

52

60

68

76

84

Week Relative to ADVM-022 Injection

Bevacizumab

Aflibercept

Ranibizumab

Visit with No anti-VEGF Injection Given

Data cut: July 23, 2020

Two patients (Cohort 1 subject 1 and Cohort 3 subject 6) missed two or more consecutive visits due to COVID-19 concerns VEGF, vascular endothelial growth factor; IVT, Intravitreal

Safety Summary Across Cohorts through July 23, 2020

  • No ADVM-022-relatednon-ocular adverse events
  • When observed, inflammation has been responsive to and manageable with steroid eye drops
  • No clinical or fluorescein* evidence of posterior inflammation
    • No vasculitis, retinitis, choroiditis, vascular occlusions or endophthalmitis
  • All ADVM-022-related ocular AEs were mild (78%) to moderate (22%)
    • One AE of special interest of moderate recurrent uveitis deemed to be related to ADVM-022 was responsive to steroid eye drops (Cohort 1)
  • Unrelated ocular SAE of retinal detachment surgically repaired and resolved (Cohort 1)
  • Two patients had mild AEs of IOP elevation that resolved

*Fluorescein angiography of posterior pole

IOP, intraocular pressure; AEs, adverse events; SAEs, serious AEs

15

Cohort 1: BCVA and CST Over Time

Mean (90% CI) by Visit Through Week 72

80

Letters

70

ETDRS

60

BCVA,

50

40

Weeks After ADVM-022

Mean

Injection

30

BL

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

56

60

64

68

72

700

600

µm

500

400

CST,

300

Mean

200

Weeks After ADVM-022 Injection

100

BL

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

56

60

64

68

72

Latest Outcomes as of July 23, 2020

Patients

n=6*

Follow-Up

64-84 weeks

(median 72)

Rescue-Free Patients

100% (6/6)

Mean BCVA Change from Baseline

All Patients

-3.2 Letters

Mean CST Change from Baseline

All Patients

-21.0 µm

*One patient had low BCVA score at 44 and 48 weeks due to retinal detachment; N=5 from Week 56 to 72; Aflibercept 2 mg IVT administered at baseline, 7-15 days prior to ADVM-022 IVT (Day 1); BCVA, best corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness;

BL, baseline; D, day; W, week; Error bars are 90% CIs of the mean absolute BCVA and CST using T-distribution.

16

Cohort 2: BCVA and CST Over Time

Mean (90% CI) by Visit Through Week 52

80

Letters

70

60

ETDRS

50

BCVA,

40

Mean

30

Weeks After ADVM-022 Injection

BL

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

700

600

µm

500

CST,

400

Mean

300

200

Weeks After ADVM-022 Injection

100

BL

4

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

48

52

Latest Outcomes as of July 23, 2020

Patients

n=6*

Follow-Up

52-56 weeks

(median 52)

Rescue-Free Patients

50% (3/6)

Mean BCVA Change from Baseline:

All Patients

-2.0 Letters

Rescue-Free Patients

+0 Letters

Mean CST Change from Baseline

All Patients

-24.8 µm

Rescue-Free Patients

-8.3 µm

Aflibercept 2 mg IVT administered at baseline, 7-15 days prior to ADVM-022 IVT (Day 1); *N=5 for Week 36 and 40 visit. BCVA, best corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness; BL, baseline; D, day; W, week

Error bars are 90% CIs of the mean absolute BCVA and CST using T-distribution

17

Cohort 3: BCVA and CST Over Time

Mean (90% CI) by Visit Through Week 20

80

Letters

70

ETDRS

60

50

BCVA,

40

Mean

30

Weeks after ADVM-022 Injection

BL

4

8

12

16

20

700

µm

600

500

CST,

400

Mean

300

200

Weeks after ADVM-022 Injection

100

BL

4

8

12

16

20

Latest Outcomes as of July 23, 2020

Patients

n=9*

Follow-Up

20-40 weeks

(median 36)

Rescue-Free Patients

78% (7/9)

Mean BCVA Change from Baseline:

All Patients

+4.0 Letters

Rescue-Free Patients

+6.4 Letters

Mean CST Change from Baseline:

All Patients

-118.6 µm

Rescue-Free Patients

-152.7 µm

*N=8 for Week 4, 16 and 20; Aflibercept 2 mg IVT administered at baseline, 7-15 days prior to ADVM-022 IVT (Day 1);

BCVA, best corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness; BL, baseline; D, day; W, week;

18

Error bars are 90% CIs of the mean absolute BCVA and CST using T-distribution.

Substantial Reduction in Annualized Anti-VEGF Injection Frequency Following ADVM-022

Data Cut: July 23, 2020

Mean Prior Annual Rate

Mean Post ADVM-022 Annual Rate

anti-VEGF Injections

11

10

9

8

7

9.6

10.0

Mean Annualized Number of

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

100% reduction

87% reduction

1.3

0

High Dose (Cohort 1)

Low Dose (Cohorts 2+3)

N=6

N=15

Annualized rate (Prior) = (number of IVTs in 12 months prior to ADVM-022) / (days from the first IVT in the past 12 months to ADVM-022 / 365.25). Annualized rate (Post) = (number of aflibercept IVTs since ADVM-022) / (days from ADVM-022 to the last study follow-up / 365.25).

19

ADVM-022 Demonstrates Further Potential to Greatly Reduce Treatment Burden in wet AMD

  • ADVM-022continues to show robust treatment response
    • Mean BCVA maintained
    • Mean CST maintained to improved
  • Long-termdurability beyond 15 months from single IVT injection with zero rescue injections in Cohort 1
  • Further evidence of a dose response:
    • High dose: 6/6 patients rescue injection free
    • Low dose: 10/15 patients rescue injection free
  • Substantial reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency following ADVM-022:
    • High dose: 100%
    • Low dose: 87%
  • ADVM-022continues to be well tolerated with a favorable safety profile in all 4 cohorts (n=30)
    • All ADVM-022-related ocular adverse events were mild (78%) to moderate (22%)
    • Ocular inflammation, when observed, has been responsive to steroid eye drops
  • Advancing ADVM-022 into pivotal trial mid-2021

Annualized rate (Prior) = (number of IVTs in 12 months prior to ADVM-022) / (days from the first IVT in the past 12 months to ADVM-022 / 365.25). Annualized rate (Post) = (number of aflibercept IVTs since ADVM-022) / (days from ADVM-022 to the last study follow-up / 365.25).

AMD, age-related macular degeneration; BCVA, best-corrected visual acuity; CST, central subfield thickness; VEGF, vascular endothelial growth factor; IVT, intravitreal 20

ADVM-022

Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

21

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME): Significant, Growing Opportunity

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR)

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

>30M people living with diabetes in the U.S. all at risk of DR14, 15

DME is a vision-threatening complication of DR that can occur at

DR affects approximately one in three adults with diabetes15, 16

any severity stage of DR15,24

DR can be diagnosed at different severity levels, with a greater risk

The risk of DME increases with the higher severity of DR25,26

of vision loss at higher severity levels15, 17

DME is characterized by retinal thickening in the area of the

DR is the most common cause of blindness in working age adults

macula27

in the US18,19

DME affects approximately 5% of people with diabetes28,29

DME is the leading cause of vision loss in patients with DR28

Market Overview

ADVM-022 Gene Therapy

>30M

US, at risk for DR14,15

Impacted by diabetes in the

US and global prevalence of

One-time Intravitreal Injection

diabetes on the rise14,30

In-office delivery for durable expression

Frequent and long-term

of therapeutic protein

anti-VEGF injections needed

$11B

Wide distribution of vector, thus able to

to maintain vision in DME21

Real-world outcomes in

Global sales for

transduce broader tissue area

approved anti-

Produces codon-optimized aflibercept

DME meaningfully worse

VEGF therapies5

for efficient VEGF and PlGF inhibition

than clinical trials22

400M

Impacted by diabetes

worldwide, at risk for DR30

VEGF= vascular endothelial growth factor, PlGF= placental growth factor

22

INFINITY: Phase 2 Trial of ADVM-022 in DME

Key Objectives and Eligibility Criteria

Key Objectives

Primary

  • Time to worsening of DME disease activity

Secondary

  • Safety and tolerability
  • Frequency of rescue aflibercept in study eye
  • Change in visual acuity (BCVA) over time
  • Change in central subfield thickness (CST) and macular volume over time
  • Change in diabetic retinopathy severity score (DRSS) over time

Key Eligibility Criteria

  • Age ≥ 18
  • Controlled type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Vision impairment due to center-involving diabetic macular edema
  • No prior laser treatment to the study eye
  • No high-risk proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR) in the study eye
  • No acute coronary syndrome, myocardial infarction or coronary artery revascularization, cerebrovascular accident, transient ischemic attack in last 6 months
  • No current or planned pregnancy or breastfeeding

www.INFINITYclinicaltrial.com

23

INFINITY: Phase 2 Trial of ADVM-022 in Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)

Multi-center, Randomized, Double-masked, Active Comparator-controlled

  • Evaluate a single IVT injection of ADVM-022 in patients with vision impairment due to center involving DME
  • Designed to demonstrate superior disease control compared to a single aflibercept injection, measured by time to worsening of DME disease activity
  • Additional objectives assess frequency of rescue aflibercept to the study eye, visual acuity (BCVA), retinal anatomy (OCT and DRSS) and safety outcomes
  • Will enroll approximately 33 patients

Day 1:

Day 8:

Aflibercept/Sham

ADVM-022/Sham

Screening and

Randomization

Weeks: 4

Steroid eye drops prophylaxis*

ADVM-022

Arm 1 6x1011 vg

IVT

ADVM-022

Recent

R

Arm 2

2x1011 vg

Onset DME

IVT

Aflibercept

Arm 3 2 mg

IVT

Patients receive rescue aflibercept (2 mg IVT) if either of the following disease activity criteria are met:

  1. Loss of >5 letters in BCVA from best prior BCVA, due to worsening DME disease activity
  2. Increase in central subfield thickness (CST) >50 μm from best prior CST

Clinical Assessments with Rescue Aflibercept from Week 8

8

12

16

20

24

28

32

36

40

44

PE**

48

EOS***

R=Randomized

*All subjects receive a 7-week course of difluprednate eye drops, starting at QID and tapering to QD

BCVA = Best-Corrected Visual Acuity

**PE= Primary Endpoint assessment

24

CST = Central Subfield Thickness

***EOS= End of Study assessment

Industry-leading Capabilities

25

Manufacturing Strategy:

Leveraging In-house Expertise & Continuing to Expand GMP Capabilities

Insect Cell-

based

Production

In-house

Capabilities

GMP

Manufacturing

Baculovirus/Sf9 Production System

  • Highly scalable process
  • Applicable to multiple AAV serotypes
  • Process readily transferrable to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Process Development, Assay Development, and GMP Quality Control to Optimize Product Release

  • State-of-the-artbioindustry technology for purification
  • In-houseprocess development to scale process from 200L to 1000L to support ADVM-022 future launch

Internal GMP Manufacturing to Support Commercial Launch

  • Site selection underway to plan for in-house GMP production

External CMO Manufacturing for Flexible GMP Capacity

  • Partnering with leading CMOs for GMP production of materials using Adverum-developed process

26

Execution and Anticipated Milestones

ADVM-022 for Wet AMD

OPTIC Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Presented additional data from Cohort 1 at Macula 20/20 in January 2020

Presented new interim data from Cohorts 1 and 2 at Angiogenesis in February 2020

Completed patient dosing in Cohort 3

Presented new interim data from Cohorts 1-3 in May 2020

ADVM-022 for DME

INFINITY Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Submitted IND in DR to U.S. FDA

Randomized first patient in July 2020

Present data from INFINITY clinical trial (24-week primary endpoint assessment) 2H2021

Completed patient dosing in Cohort 4 in July 2020

Presented new interim data from Cohorts 1-4 in August 2020

Partial clinical hold removed by U.S. FDA

Present additional data from Cohorts 1-4 by YE 2020

Initiate pivotal trial mid-2021

27

Leadership Team with Broad Development and Commercialization Experience

Executive

Background

Experience

Laurent Fischer, M.D.

25+ years of drug development and

Chief Executive Officer

commercialization experience

Leone Patterson

20+ years experience in leadership and financial

President

operations

Aaron Osborne, MBBS

20+ years ophthalmology experience

Chief Medical Officer

Angela Thedinga

15+ years manufacturing experience in biologics,

Chief Technology Officer

vaccines, and gene therapy

Peter Soparkar

20+ years of legal experience, including corporate

development, corporate governance, legal,

Chief Legal Officer

regulatory, commercial, and public compliance

activities

Thomas Leung

15+ years finance and operations experience in

Chief Financial Officer

healthcare, private equity, and investment banking

28

Nasdaq: ADVM

References

  1. Grishanin, R et al. Mol Ther 2019;27:118-29
  2. Grishanin, R Ann Congress Eur Soc Gene Cell Ther; 2018, Lausanne, Switzerland
  3. Kiss, S. Ann Meeting of the Am Soc Gene Cell Ther; 2019, Washington, DC
  4. Prevalence of Age-Related Macular Degeneration in the United States, Arch Ophthalmol. 2004;122(4):564-572. doi:10.1001/archopht.122.4.564.
  5. Based on 2019 public filings from Regeneron, Roche and Novartis
  6. Brown DM, et al. N Engl J Med. 2006;355:1432-1444.
  7. Busbee DM, et al. Ophthalmology. 2013;120:1046-1056.
  8. Heier JS, et al. Ophthalmology. 2012;119:2537-2548.
  9. Martin DF, et al. N Engl J Med. 2011;364:1897-1908.
  10. Rosenfeld PJ, et al. N Engl J Med. 2006;355:1419-1431.
  11. Cohen SY, et al. Retina. 2013;33:474-481.
  12. Holz FG, et al. Br J Ophthalmol. 2015;99:220-226.
  13. Holz FG, et al. Br J Ophthalmol. 2013;97:1161-1167.
  14. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. "Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2020." 1-30.
  15. National Eye Institute. "Diabetic Retinopathy." 2019. Accessed 5-25-2020.
  16. Zhang, X, et al. "Prevalence of Diabetic Retinopathy in the United States, 2005-2008." JAMA. 2010;304(6):649-656.
  17. Klein, BE, et al. "Diabetic Retinopathy. Assessment of Severity and Progression." Ophthalmology. 1984; 91(1):10-7.
  18. Ho A, et al. "Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor pharmacotherapy for diabetic macular edema: a report by the American Academy of Ophthalmology." Ophthalmology. 2012; 119(10): 2179-2188.
  19. Nentwich, M, et al. "Diabetic retinopathy - ocular complications of diabetes mellitus." World J Diabetes. 2015; 6(3): 489-499.
  20. Chiang, MF. "How Does the Standard of Care Evolve? Anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Agents in Retinopathy of Prematurity Treatment as an Example." Ophthalmology. 2018; 125(10): 1485-1487.
  21. Cheung, N, et al. "Ocular Anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Retinopathy: Overview of Clinical Efficacy and Evolving Applications." Diabetes Care. 2014; 37(4): 900-905.

30

References (continued)

  1. Ciulla, TA, et al. "Real-world Outcomes of Anti-VEGF Therapy for Diabetic Macula Edema in the U.S." Retina Today. 2019; 2(12): 1179-1187.
  2. Das, UN. "Diabetic macular edema, retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration as inflammatory conditions." Archives of medical science. 2016; 12(5), 1142-1157.
  3. Boyer, DS, et al. "Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy for diabetic macular edema." Ther Adv Endocrinol Metab. 2013; 4(6), 151-169.
  4. Ciulla TA, et al. "Diabetic Retinopathy and Diabetic Macular Edema." Diabetes Care. 2003; 26(9): 2653-2664.
  5. Moss, SE, et al. "The 14-year incidence of visual loss in a diabetic population." Ophthalmology. 1998; 105(6), 998-1003.
  6. Wang, W and Lo, A. "Diabetic Retinopathy: Pathophysiology and Treatments." Int J Mol Sci. 2018; 19(6): 1816.
  7. Varma R, et al. "Prevalence of and Risk Factors for Diabetic Macular Edema in the United States." JAMA Ophthalmol. 2014;132(11):1334-1340.
  8. Yau, JW, et al. "Global Prevalence and Major Risk Factors of Diabetic Retinopathy." Diabetes Care. 2012;35(3):556-564.
  9. World Health Organization. "Diabetes". 2020. Accessed 8-26-2020.

31

Disclaimer

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 22:58:04 UTC
