  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADVM   US00773U1088

ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(ADVM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Adverum Stockholders Re-Elect All Adverum Director Nominees at 2021 Annual Meeting

05/12/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that, based on a preliminary vote count provided by its proxy solicitors following its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, stockholders have voted to re-elect all three of Adverum’s highly qualified director nominees – Dawn Svoronos, Reed V. Tuckson, M.D. and Thomas Woiwode, Ph.D. – to the Adverum Board of Directors, ratified the selection of Ernst & Young LLP as independent auditors and approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Adverum’s named executive officers.

Adverum issued the following statement:

The Adverum Board and management team appreciate the support of our stockholders and the constructive feedback we received throughout this process. We are encouraged that stockholders recognize the strength of our Board, management team and strategy to drive Adverum forward. Adverum is laser focused on conducting a thorough review of data from the ADVM-022 program, and patient safety remains its top priority.

The results of the vote announced today are considered preliminary until final results are tabulated and certified by the independent Inspector of Elections. Final results will be reported on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Myesha Lacy
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
T: 650-649-1257
E: mlacy@adverum.com 

Or

Scott Winter / Gabrielle Wolf
Innisfree M&A Incorporated
T: 212-750-5833

Media Contact

Andrea Cohen
Sam Brown Inc.
T: 917-209-7163
E: andreacohen@sambrown.com 

Or

Dan Moore
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
T: 212-355-4449


Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,75 M - -
Net income 2021 -145 M - -
Net cash 2021 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 355 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,2x
EV / Sales 2022 551x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 7,88 $
Last Close Price 3,62 $
Spread / Highest target 535%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laurent Fischer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leone D. Patterson President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Clarence Patrick Machado Chairman
Carol Hoang Vice President-Medical Affairs
Angela Thedinga Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVERUM BIOTECHNOLOGIES, INC.-66.61%355
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.83%84 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.11.33%56 770
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.88%55 138
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.98%51 901
BIONTECH SE142.91%47 826