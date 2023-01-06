Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ADVFN Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFN   GB00BPT24C10

ADVFN PLC

(AFN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2023-01-06 am EST
33.50 GBX    0.00%
05:54aADVFN raises nearly GBP6 million in open offer to develop new products
AN
03:20aADVFN Obtains GBP6 Million Applications For Open Offer Fundraising
MT
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: MS International surges on new contract win
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADVFN raises nearly GBP6 million in open offer to develop new products

01/06/2023 | 05:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - ADVFN PLC on Friday said it closed its open offer, issuing 17.3 million shares, to raise funds for the development of new products and tools.

The London-based operator of financial information websites for private investors said the open offer made available GBP6.8 million worth of shares at 33 pence each. Take up was around 84% of the 20.7 million available shares, meaning it raised around GBP5.7 million.

Chief Executive Officer Amit Tauman applied for his basic entitlement in full, applying for excess shares under its excess application facility for an aggregate of 3.3 million open offer shares for GBP1.1 million.

His father Yair Tauman also exercised his basic entitlement in full for an aggregate 1.8 million open offer shares.

ADVFN first announced the fundraise on December 6, allowing qualifying shareholders to subscribe at an issue 33.00 pence per open offer share on the basis of 11 open offer shares for every 14 existing ordinary shares.

On December 20, it then announced an extension of the open offer closing date to Thursday.

The company has said it will use the funds to develop new products and tools, including a new mobile app, as well as to improve and enhance its existing offering.

Shares in ADVFN were up 4.2% to 34.90p each in London on Friday morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ADVFN PLC
05:54aADVFN raises nearly GBP6 million in open offer to develop new products
AN
03:20aADVFN Obtains GBP6 Million Applications For Open Offer Fundraising
MT
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: MS International surges on new contract win
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022ADVFN Extends Deadline for Open Offer, Shareholders Meeting on Postal Strikes
MT
2022UK's ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, postpones AGM due to postal strikes
RE
2022ADVFN shares drop after swing to annual loss and continued challenges
AN
2022AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Vela shares rise on EnSilica disposal
AN
2022Earnings Flash (AFN.L) ADVFN Posts FY22 Loss GBX-5.22
MT
2022Earnings Flash (AFN.L) ADVFN Reports FY22 Revenue GBP7.8M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7,85 M 9,34 M 9,34 M
Net income 2022 -1,37 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net cash 2022 0,77 M 0,92 M 0,92 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,76x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 8,82 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 15,4%
Chart ADVFN PLC
Duration : Period :
ADVFN Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amit Tauman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Bruce Mullins Director, Chief Financial & Technology Officer
David Laurence Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew David Collom Executive Director & Sales Director
Anthony Stephen Wollenberg Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVFN PLC0.00%10
EXPERIAN PLC1.14%31 197
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.1.68%1 144
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION2.96%878
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.-0.14%719
MINKABU THE INFONOID, INC.0.11%296