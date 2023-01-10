UK FCA approves ADVFN chief executive's increasing stake

ADVFN PLC - London-based operator of financial information websites for private investors - Says Financial Conduct Authority has approved Chief Executive Amit Tauman, and his father Yair Tauman, a holding of up to 29.9%.

On Friday, Amit Tauman and Yair Tauman's applications for open offer shares were scaled back pending FCA approval, with the issue of the balance of 1.1 million shares subscribed by each of Amit Tauman and Yair Tauman respectively conditional upon the receipt of the FCA Approval.

Current stock price: 33.50 pence

12-month change: down 52%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

