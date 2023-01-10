Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ADVFN Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AFN   GB00BPT24C10

ADVFN PLC

(AFN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-01-10 am EST
33.50 GBX    0.00%
11:14aUK FCA approves ADVFN chief executive's increasing stake
AN
01/06ADVFN secures GBP4.5 million through fundraise
AN
01/06ADVFN raises nearly GBP6 million in open offer to develop new products
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK FCA approves ADVFN chief executive's increasing stake

01/10/2023 | 11:14am EST
ADVFN PLC - London-based operator of financial information websites for private investors - Says Financial Conduct Authority has approved Chief Executive Amit Tauman, and his father Yair Tauman, a holding of up to 29.9%.

On Friday, Amit Tauman and Yair Tauman's applications for open offer shares were scaled back pending FCA approval, with the issue of the balance of 1.1 million shares subscribed by each of Amit Tauman and Yair Tauman respectively conditional upon the receipt of the FCA Approval.

Current stock price: 33.50 pence

12-month change: down 52%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 7,85 M 9,57 M 9,57 M
Net income 2022 -1,37 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net cash 2022 0,77 M 0,94 M 0,94 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,76x
Yield 2022 1,47%
Capitalization 13,4 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart ADVFN PLC
Duration : Period :
ADVFN Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Amit Tauman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Bruce Mullins Director, Chief Financial & Technology Officer
David Laurence Gold Non-Executive Chairman
Matthew David Collom Executive Director & Sales Director
Anthony Stephen Wollenberg Non-Executive Director
