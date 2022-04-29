Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Advicenne
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALDVI   FR0013296746

ADVICENNE

(ALDVI)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/29 11:35:18 am EDT
4.880 EUR   -1.11%
02:19pADVICENNE : 29 April, 2022 - Advicenne 2021 Universal Registration Document made available
PU
04/22French Pharma Group Advicenne Chairman To Resign, Successor Named
MT
04/21Advicenne Appoints Philippe Boucheron as Chairman of Its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Advicenne : 29 April, 2022 - Advicenne 2021 Universal Registration Document made available

04/29/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
Advicenne 2021 Universal Registration Document made available

Paris, 29 April 2022 - 6.00 pm CEST - Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI - FR0013296746), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces that its 2021 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The Universal Registration Document includes the annual report, the group management report, the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance and the Statutory Auditors' reports. It also contains a description of the share buyback program.

The Universal Registration Document is available on Advicenne's website (www.advicenne.com) in the Investors/Financial Information section and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI - FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

CONTACTS

Advicenne

Ulysse Communication

Didier Laurens, CEO

Media relations

+33 (0)1 87 44 40 17

Bruno Arabian

Email: investors@advicenne.com

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott, Ashley Tapp, Davide Salvi

+44 (0)20 3709 5700

Email: advicenne@consilium-comms.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 29, 2022 (a copy of which is available onwww.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Advicenne SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3,11 M 3,27 M 3,27 M
Net income 2021 -8,31 M -8,74 M -8,74 M
Net cash 2021 8,57 M 9,02 M 9,02 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,8 M 51,4 M 51,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ADVICENNE
Duration : Period :
Advicenne Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADVICENNE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,94 €
Average target price 16,90 €
Spread / Average Target 242%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Didier Laurens Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Horn Solomon Non-Executive Chairman
André Ulmann Director & Medical Director
Thibaut Roulon Independent Director
Jean-Michel Petit Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADVICENNE-48.16%51
CSL LIMITED-7.53%91 870
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-7.20%46 662
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336
BIOGEN INC.-12.30%30 922
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-40.36%29 646