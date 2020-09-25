Advicenne : September 25, 2020 - Advicenne Presents 2020 Half-Year Financial Report and Provides Update on Outlook and Recent Developments

Advicenne Presents 2020 Half-Year Financial Report and Provides

Update on Outlook and Recent Developments

Objective of 2021 European launch of ADV7103 in the treatment of

distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA) maintained

Paris, France, September 25, 2020 (7:00 a.m. CEST) - Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) today announced the publication of its financial results for the six months ending on June 30, 2020, and provided an update on the company's activities and outlook.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer Dr. André Ulmann reflected on the company's achievements in the difficult context of the COVID-19 health crisis, providing an overview of future developments and thanking the Advicenne team for its dedication:

"During this first half of 2020, Advicenne has continued to prepare the next phase of its development, namely the European launch of its lead drug candidate, ADV7103, in the treatment of a first indication, distal renal tubular acidosis (dRTA), planned for the beginning of 2021. In spite of the challenges brought about by COVID-19, we have also been able to lay the groundwork for our development in the United States, where we have created a subsidiary. Today we are producing the first consolidated accounts in Advicenne's history.

On the basis of my clinical and regulatory experience, I have asked our teams to make good use of the interruption imposed by the health crisis by conducting a thorough review of our American dRTA study protocol, as well as our European cystinuria protocol, with an aim of proposing simplified protocols to the American and European health authorities. These simplifications would allow us to facilitate recruitment and, more generally, an expedited implementation, thus limiting the delay these projects experienced due to the crisis.

We plan to extend the target indication in the United States from dRTA to all genetic forms of RTAs. This will enlarge the population that we target in the US.

Our goal is to obtain marketing authorization for cystinuria in Europe and for RTAs in the United States in H2 2022.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the Advicenne teams in both France and the United States for their exemplary professionalism and engagement."

