  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Advicenne
  News
  Summary
    ADVIC   FR0013296746

ADVICENNE

(ADVIC)
  Report
Advicenne : April 23, 2021 - 2021 Financial Calendar

04/23/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
2021 Financial Calendar

Paris, France, April 23, 2021 (5.45 pm CEST) - Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) today publishes its indicative financial calendar for the financial year 2021.

Event

Date*

Annual results 2020

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

General Meeting

Monday, June 14, 2021

Half-Year Results 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Financial year end on December 31

* Subject to change. Publication after market close.

About Advicenne

Advicenne (Euronext: ADVIC) is a pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead drug candidate is currently in late-stage clinical trials for two kidney diseases: the renal tubular acidosis and cystinuria. ADV7103 has recently received a positive CHMP opinion for the treatment of dRTA.

Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017 and was cross- listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange in 2019.

For additional information see: www.advicenne.com

Contacts:

Advicenne

Financial communications

David Solomon, Chairman

NewCap

+33 (0)4 66 05 54 20

Dusan Oresansky, Emmanuel Huynh

Email: investors@advicenne.com

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Press Relations NewCap Nicolas Merigeau +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

Email: advicenne@newcap.eu

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of Advicenne, which shall not be considered per se as historical facts. Such statements include projections and estimates, and the hypotheses on

1/2

which these are based, as well as observations relating to operations, ongoing projects, objectives, the development of products and their future performance, and expectations regarding financial results.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "could," "should," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "aims," "targets" or similar words. Although the management of Advicenne believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonably made, investors should be aware that they are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In particular, the expectations of Advicenne could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties involved in the placing on the market and commercialization of Advicenne products or any other risks and uncertainties developed or identified in any public documents filed by Advicenne with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)), including those listed in Chapter 4, "Risk Factors," of its universal registration document, filed with the latter on December 22, 2020. Notwithstanding the compliance with article 223-1 of the General Regulation of the AMF (the information disclosed must be "accurate, precise and fairly presented"), Advicenne disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

2/2

Disclaimer

Advicenne SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 16:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2,92 M 3,52 M 3,52 M
Net income 2020 -24,4 M -29,5 M -29,5 M
Net Debt 2020 5,03 M 6,06 M 6,06 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 97,5 M 118 M 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,1x
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 42,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Meeus Chief Executive Officer
Sarah Delbaere Director-Financial & Logistics
Paul Michalet Chief Financial Officer
David Horn Solomon Non-Executive Chairman
André Ulmann Director & Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADVICENNE15.80%117
CSL LIMITED-3.47%95 896
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.11.87%59 795
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.30.71%48 259
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-1.69%47 596
BIOGEN INC.5.77%38 994
