Advik Capital Limited is a non-deposit taking, non-banking finance company (NBFC). The Company is focused on NBFC activities, including financing, inter-corporate Investments and capital market activities. The Company is carrying on the business of investing funds, assisting the financial accommodation by way of loans/advances to industrial concerns and undertaking the business of leasing and to finance lease operations of all kinds, purchasing, selling, hiring, or letting on hire or all kinds of plant and machinery. The Company's subsidiary is Advik Optoelectronics Limited, which is a manufacturing unit of light emitting diode (LED) lights, LED signages, LED emergency lights, and all other types of signages.

Sector Corporate Financial Services