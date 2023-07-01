Advik Capital Limited informed that Mr. Ashwini Kumar, who was Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned from both positions with effect from July 01, 2023, copy of the resignation letter received is enclosed herewith, and consequently, he ceased to be a member of the stakeholder relationship committee of the Company as well.
Today at 04:19 am
