AdVini : 02/02/2021 - CP - Cuvée Parcellaire + LIN MW

Lin LIU - MW

PRESSE RELEASE JANUARY 2021

C U VÉ ES PA RCE LLA I RES BY CH AM BE RT - A RE DEF INED C AHO RS S H OW ING D I V E RS I TY A N D E XC E L LENC E O F M A L B EC .

THE STORY OF MERE SINGULARITY.

The story of the three parcels is quite natural. When Phillippe Lejeune took over the estate in 2007, he remembers tasting every single parcel with Stéphane Derenoncourt right before the harvest. They have quickly identified three parcels which stood out from the rest of the vineyard: so unique, each having their own identity.

It was obvious for them to do everything in order to isolate these three parcels and to be able to share this peculiarity with passionate wine lovers in the near future. It took them years to accompany each parcel before the type of wine they had in mind was produced. To achieve this precision, they have tasted samples from different vinification vats and

of various aging. Today, Château de Chambert has the best method put in place to accompany its Malbec grapes for producing single parcel selection.

According to Stéphane Derenoncourt, ''Le Puits'' cuvée was the most exceptional and distinctive of the tree single parcels."

THE SINGLE PARCEL SELECTION CONSISTS OF THREE 100% MALBEC CUVÉES - TOP FINE WINES FROM THE BEST PLOTS OF CHÂTEAU DE CHAMBERT PRACTICING ORGANIC & BIODYNAMIC FARMING.

PETITE MAISON

parcel on T5 facing south with red soil made of

clay and iron (siderolithique)

LE PUITS

parcel on T7 facing East, South-East with rocky soil made of clay and limstone (Kimmeridgien)

CERISIERS

parcel on T9 facing South, South-East with cherry trees at its border. The soil is made of clay with limestone from the Jurassic period (Kimméridgien)

CAHORS AT ITS BEST.

"Malbec in Cahors clearly has its own identity, rooting from its versatile terroir and a long history of viticulture. In the past, there has been many rustic wines made in the region and such reputation still affects the market. In reality, there has been many exciting wines produced in the region since early this century. Chambert is proudly one of the pioneers to redefine Cahors and its Malbec, presenting what Cahors can deliver at its best: diversity and excellence. Our parcel selection cuvées come from three unique soil types, all from our best quality Malbec, made with the least intervention during winemaking and aging. We only make them in the best vintages.''

Being Philippe Lejeune's partner, Lin plays an active role in raising an awaireness of Biydinamic farming and in promoting Château de Chambert wines in France and abroad.

About Maison Rigal

Maison Rigal is the benchmark wine supplier of quality and exclusivity throughout the South West with its heartland being Cahors, and an ambition to become a grower.

Since 1755, Rigal has been inspired by the great diversity of vines and soil of southwest France. Our daily work revolves around both preserving this environment and adapting to its demands, from the growing of the grapes all the way to the end product - wine in the glass.

Pursuing its commitment to excellence, Rigal signed a partnership agreement with Château de Chambert in 2014.

'' Sharing is caring."

Presse Release Contact

Olga Belobrova - Olga.BELOBROVA@rigal.fr- 05 65 20 16 24