ADVINI : Invest Securities lowers its target
'The expected rebound in business in the second half of 2023 has not materialized, with Advini suffering, like the sector, from a decline in volumes that is only very partially offset by price increases', points out the analyst.
Invest Securities has significantly lowered its 2023-25 expectations for the wine group, but with a limited impact on its price target, 'in line with the partial recognition of the group's heritage and medium- and long-term prospects'.
