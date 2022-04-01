ADvTECH Limited

Registration number 1990/001119/06

Share code: ADH

ISIN number: ZAE000031035 ("ADvTECH")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATE

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in respect of dealing in ADvTECH ordinary shares ("securities") by an associate of an ADvTECH director:

Director : Mr MM Nkosi Director's Associate : Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited* Date of transaction : 30 March 2022 Number of securities : 171 839 Nature of transaction : On-market acquisition of securities Average Share price : R17.0041 Lowest Share price : R17.0041 Highest Share price : R17.0041 Total value of transaction : R2 921 967.54 Nature of interest : Indirect, Beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 31 March 2022 Number of securities : 137,968 Nature of transaction : On-market acquisition of securities Average Share price : R17.3621 Lowest Share price : R17.3621 Highest Share price : R17.3621 Total value of transaction : R2,395,414.21 Nature of interest : Indirect, Beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

* Mr MM Nkosi has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited ("VCP"), which is the registered investment manager to Value Capital Partners H4 QI Hedge Fund and various other funds

1 April 2022 Sandton

Sponsor: Bridge Capital Advisors Proprietary Limited