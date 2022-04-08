Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. ADvTECH Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADH   ZAE000031035

ADVTECH LIMITED

(ADH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-06
17.62 ZAR   +0.46%
04/01ADVTECH : Dealing in securities by Director's Associate
PU
03/29TRANSCRIPT : ADvTECH Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
03/28ADVTECH : Results for the year ended 31 December 2021 and announcement of dividend declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADvTECH : Dealing in securities by Director's Associate

04/08/2022 | 11:30am EDT
ADvTECH Limited

Registration number 1990/001119/06

Share code: ADH

ISIN number: ZAE000031035 ("ADvTECH")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATE

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in respect of dealing in ADvTECH ordinary shares ("securities") by an associate of an ADvTECH director:

Director

: Mr MM Nkosi

Director's Associate

: Value Capital Partners Proprietary

Limited*

Date of transaction

: 6 April 2022

Number of securities

: 296,245

Nature of transaction

: On-market acquisition of securities

Share price

: R17.4652

Total value of transaction

: R5,173,978.17

Nature of interest

: Indirect, Beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

Date of transaction

: 7 April 2022

Number of securities

: 272,681

Nature of transaction

: On-market acquisition of securities

Share price

: R17.3495

Total value of transaction

: R4,730,879.01

Nature of interest

: Indirect, Beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

* Mr MM Nkosi has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited ("VCP"), which is the registered investment manager to Value Capital Partners H4 QI Hedge Fund and various other funds

8 April 2022 Sandton

Sponsor: Bridge Capital Advisors Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

AdvTech Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
