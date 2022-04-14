ADvTECH Limited
Registration number 1990/001119/06
Share code: ADH
ISIN number: ZAE000031035 ("ADvTECH")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY DIRECTOR'S ASSOCIATE
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed in respect of dealing in ADvTECH ordinary shares ("securities") by an associate of an ADvTECH director:
|
Director
|
: Mr MM Nkosi
|
Director's Associate
|
: Value Capital Partners Proprietary
|
Limited*
|
Date of transaction
|
: 11 April 2022
|
Number of securities
|
: 42,727
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On-market acquisition of securities
|
Share price
|
: R17.4979
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R747,632.77
|
Nature of interest
|
: Indirect, Beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
|
Date of transaction
|
: 12 April 2022
|
Number of securities
|
: 12,989
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On-market acquisition of securities
|
Share price
|
: R17.1993
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R223,401.71
|
Nature of interest
|
: Indirect, Beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
|
Date of transaction
|
: 13 April 2022
|
Number of securities
|
: 190,857
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On-market acquisition of securities
|
Share price
|
: R16.9949
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R3,243,595.63
|
Nature of interest
|
: Indirect, Beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
* Mr MM Nkosi has an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners Proprietary Limited ("VCP"), which is the registered investment manager to Value Capital Partners H4 QI Hedge Fund and various other funds
14 April 2022 Sandton
Sponsor: Bridge Capital Advisors Proprietary Limited
