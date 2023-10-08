ADvTECH Limited provided earnings guidance for the six months ended 30 June 2023. Basic NEPS for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is expected to be between 22% and 27% higher than the comparative reporting period for the six months ended 30 June 2022 ("the comparative period") or between 82.1 and 85.5 cents per share as compared to 67.3 cents per share in the comparative period. Basic headline earnings per share ("HEPS") for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is expected to be between 21% and 26% higher than the comparative period or between 82.3 and 85.7 cents per share as compared to 68.0 cents per share in the comparative period.

Basic earnings per share ("EPS") for the six months ended 30 June 2023 is expected to be between 21% and 26% higher than the comparative period or between 82.5 and 85.9 cents per share as compared to 68.2 cents per share for the comparative period.