  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  ADX Energy Ltd
  News
  Summary
    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/13
0.0095 AUD   +5.56%
04:18aADX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - ADX
PU
12/08ADX Energy Ltd announced that it expects to receive AUD 2.847 million in funding
CI
12/07ADX ENERGY : Proposed issue of securities - ADX
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Application for quotation of securities - ADX

12/14/2021 | 04:18am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADX ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 14, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

ADX

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

284,700,000

14/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADX ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50009058646

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

08-Dec-2021 10:01

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

ADX

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

ASX +security code and description

ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

14/12/2021

use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

284,700,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart ADX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01 AUD
Average target price 0,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target 321%
Managers and Directors
Paul Fink CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Amanda Sparks Joint Secretary & Finance Manager
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Edouard Etienvre Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADX ENERGY LTD58.33%18
CONOCOPHILLIPS77.59%93 672
EOG RESOURCES, INC.76.52%51 505
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED67.18%46 991
CNOOC LIMITED7.94%44 350
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY57.06%43 671