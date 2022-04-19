Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ADX Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 12:06:39 am EDT
0.007000 AUD    0.00%
12:44aADX ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice – P Fink
PU
04/14ADX ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice – I Tchacos
PU
04/14ADX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - ADX
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Change of Director's Interest Notice – P Fink

04/19/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 - Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: ADX Energy Ltd ABN: 50 009 058 636

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Paul Fink

Date of last notice

9 February 2022

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

14 April 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 93,879,962 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

  • 3,026,785 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/10/2025

  • 943,525 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/01/2026

Class

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares Unlisted Options

Number acquired

3,970,310 Shares (direct)

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

  • 3,026,785 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/10/2025

  • 943,525 Unlisted Options. Exercise price Nil cents, expire 31/01/2026

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil (upon exercise of options with nil exercise price)

No. of securities held after change

  • 97,850,272 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Exercise of unlisted options.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/a

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/a

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADX ENERGY LTD
12:44aADX ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice – P Fink
PU
04/14ADX ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notice – I Tchacos
PU
04/14ADX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - ADX
PU
04/14ADX ENERGY : Cleansing Notice
PU
04/14ADX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities – ADX
PU
04/11ADX Energy Mobilizes Rig to Anshof-3 Well in Austria
MT
04/10ADX ENERGY : Anshof-3 Discovery Testing Update – Rig mobilised
PU
04/10Adx Energy Ltd Announces Anshof-3 Discovery Testing Update
CI
04/05ADX ENERGY : Notification of cessation of securities – ADX
PU
04/01ADX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - ADX
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 6,57 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 21,3 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart ADX ENERGY LTD
Duration : Period :
ADX Energy Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,01 AUD
Average target price 0,06 AUD
Spread / Average Target 686%
Managers and Directors
Paul Fink CEO, Executive Director & Technical Director
Amanda Sparks Joint Secretary & Finance Manager
Ian Zacharia Tchacos Executive Chairman
Andrew Ross Childs Independent Non-Executive Director
Edouard Etienvre Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADX ENERGY LTD-26.32%16
CONOCOPHILLIPS43.35%131 381
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED55.29%76 492
EOG RESOURCES, INC.38.83%71 968
CNOOC LIMITED43.96%69 632
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY41.12%61 639