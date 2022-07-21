Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ADX Energy Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADX   AU000000ADX9

ADX ENERGY LTD

(ADX)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-21 am EDT
0.008000 AUD    0.00%
02:34aADX ENERGY : Notification of cessation of securities – ADX
PU
06/19ADX ENERGY : Webinar – European Energy & ADX Gas Opportunities
PU
06/19ADX ENERGY : Webinar - European Energy & ADX Gas Opportunities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Notification of cessation of securities – ADX

07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ADX ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday July 21, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

ADXAR

OPTION EXPIRING

146,737,500 Expiry of option or other

30/06/2022

30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015

convertible security without

exercise or conversion

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

1.1 Name of +Entity

ADX ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

50009058646

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/7/2022

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

ASX +Security Code and Description

ADXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

146,737,500

Reason for cessation

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

30/6/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 4

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,059,759,311

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

ADXAT : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2026 EX NIL

6,085,465

ADXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015

0

ADXAH : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2024 EX NIL

5,116,071

ADXAG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 EX NIL

6,078,125

ADXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 26-JUN-2024 EX NIL

6,000,000

ADXAO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX NIL

2,456,250

ADXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 26-NOV-2023 EX $0.015

67,500,020

ADXAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2025 EX NIL

3,294,642

ADXAS : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2026 EX $NIL

1,857,954

ADXAK : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX NIL

7,250,000

ADXAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2025 EX NIL

3,145,833

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 4

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
