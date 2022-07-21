ADX Energy : Notification of cessation of securities – ADX

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID 3,059,759,311

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of ASX +security code and description +securities on issue ADXAT : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2026 EX NIL 6,085,465 ADXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015 0 ADXAH : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2024 EX NIL 5,116,071 ADXAG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 EX NIL 6,078,125 ADXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 26-JUN-2024 EX NIL 6,000,000 ADXAO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX NIL 2,456,250 ADXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 26-NOV-2023 EX $0.015 67,500,020 ADXAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2025 EX NIL 3,294,642 ADXAS : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2026 EX $NIL 1,857,954 ADXAK : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX NIL 7,250,000 ADXAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2025 EX NIL 3,145,833

Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.