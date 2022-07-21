ADX Energy : Notification of cessation of securities – ADX
07/21/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ADX ENERGY LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday July 21, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
ADXAR
OPTION EXPIRING
146,737,500 Expiry of option or other
30/06/2022
30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015
convertible security without
exercise or conversion
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
ADX ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
50009058646
1.3
ASX issuer code
ADX
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
21/7/2022
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
ADXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
146,737,500
Reason for cessation
Expiry of option or other convertible security without exercise or conversion
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
30/6/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ADX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
3,059,759,311
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
ADXAT : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2026 EX NIL
6,085,465
ADXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.015
0
ADXAH : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2024 EX NIL
5,116,071
ADXAG : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2024 EX NIL
6,078,125
ADXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 26-JUN-2024 EX NIL
6,000,000
ADXAO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JUL-2025 EX NIL
2,456,250
ADXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 26-NOV-2023 EX $0.015
67,500,020
ADXAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 31-OCT-2025 EX NIL
3,294,642
ADXAS : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2026 EX $NIL
1,857,954
ADXAK : OPTION EXPIRING 31-JAN-2025 EX NIL
7,250,000
ADXAN : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2025 EX NIL
3,145,833
Note: the figures stated in the tables above are used to calculate the total market capitalisation of the entity published by ASX from time to time. The table will not include those classes of +securities that have ceased or lapsed in their entirety in ASX records before the announcement date described in Q1.5, even if the entity has advised ASX of a change to that class of +security in Part 2 of this form.