ADX Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADX
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ADX ENERGY LTD
Date of this announcement
Tuesday February 08, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Exercise price Nil. Expiry 31/01/2026
2,801,479
08/02/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ADX ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
50009058646
1.3
ASX issuer code
ADX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
8/2/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Exercise price Nil. Expiry 31/01/2026
+Security type
ISIN code
Options
use
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
8/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
personal
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
1,857,954
Ian Tchacos
Ian Tchacos
943,525
Paul Fink
Paul Fink
Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under
listing rule 6.1?
Yes
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being
issued.
https://adx-energy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ADX-31-Dec-2020-Notice-of-AGM-FINAL-with-Proxy.pdf
Options Details
For
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.00000000
31/1/2026
Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of
company option
Other
Description
ADX Ordinary Shares (ORD)
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 9
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://adx-energy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ADX-31-Dec-2020-Notice-of-AGM-FINAL-with-Proxy.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
only
These unlisted options to Directors are in lieu of portion of fees for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 ($30,816.28)
Issue details
use
Number of +securities
2,801,479
For personal
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 9
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ADX ENERGY LTD
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-
-
-
Net cash 2021
1,41 M
1,00 M
1,00 M
P/E ratio 2021
-
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
23,8 M
16,9 M
16,9 M
EV / Sales 2021
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
0,01 AUD
Average target price
0,04 AUD
Spread / Average Target
400%