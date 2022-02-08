Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:12:59 pm
0.0085 AUD   +6.25%
03:02aADX ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADX
PU
02:52aADX ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - ADX
PU
01/30ADX ENERGY : Quarterly Activities Report - Dec 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ADX Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ADX

02/08/2022 | 03:02am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

ADX ENERGY LTD

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 08, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Exercise price Nil. Expiry 31/01/2026

2,801,479

08/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

ADX ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

50009058646

1.3

ASX issuer code

ADX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

8/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

For personal use only

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Exercise price Nil. Expiry 31/01/2026

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

8/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

personal

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

1,857,954

Ian Tchacos

Ian Tchacos

943,525

Paul Fink

Paul Fink

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://adx-energy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ADX-31-Dec-2020-Notice-of-AGM-FINAL-with-Proxy.pdf

Options Details

For

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00000000

31/1/2026

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

Other

Description

ADX Ordinary Shares (ORD)

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 9

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://adx-energy.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/ADX-31-Dec-2020-Notice-of-AGM-FINAL-with-Proxy.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

only

These unlisted options to Directors are in lieu of portion of fees for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 ($30,816.28)

Issue details

use

Number of +securities

2,801,479

For personal

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADX Energy Ltd. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
