Adya : Consolidated FS - 06.30.2022

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ADYA INC.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position of Adya Inc. at June 30, 2022, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the three- and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

2