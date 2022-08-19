Adya : Consolidated FS - 06.30.2022

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF
ADYA INC.
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)
(UNAUDITED)
TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ADYA INC.
The unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position of Adya Inc. at June 30, 2022, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the three- and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.
2
Adya Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)
(In Canadian Dollars)
As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
June 30,
December 31,
Note
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
4
$ 57,526
$
96,060
Trade and other receivables, net of
allowance for doubtful accounts
5
306,563
266,691
Inventory
37,868
33,884
Prepaid expenses and other
518,601
486,869
Total current assets
920,558
883,504
Non-current assets:
Right-of-use assets
6
265,307
379,435
Property and equipment
7
88,324
118,737
Intangible assets
8
337
984
Total non-current assets
353,968
499,156
Total assets
$ 1,274,526
$ 1,382,660
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
14
$ 1,426,813
$
1,060,323
Lease liabilities - current
9
197,509
220,873
Due to related party
19
575,909
453,427
Deferred revenue
548,057
506,336
Notes payable - current
10
177,836
177,836
Total current liabilities
2,926,124
2,418,795
Non-current liabilities:
Lease liabilities
9
119,501
217,703
Notes payable - long term
10
640,799
640,799
Long term loan
60,000
60,000
Total non-current liabilities
820,300
918,502
Total liabilities
3,746,424
3,337,297
Shareholders' equity (deficiency):
Share capital
11(a)
5,634,247
5,634,247
Contributed surplus
11(b)
621,402
621,402
Deficit
(8,727,547)
(8,210,286)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)
(2,471,898)
(1,954,637)
Total equity and liabilities
$ 1,274,526
$ 1,382,660
Contingencies
17
Subsequent events
21
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
Approved on behalf of the Board:
"Samer Bishay"
Director
"Magdi Wanis"
Director
3
Adya Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (In Canadian Dollars)
Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30
Note
2022
2021
2022
2021
s
Revenue
$
1,067,121
$
1,222,074
$ 2,186,533
$ 2,461,243
Telecommunications costs
456,192
691,321
1,014,211
1,389,455
Gross margin
610,929
530,753
1,172,322
1,071,788
Operating expenses
General and administrative
659,991
518,659
1,265,823
1,017,306
Marketing and selling
22,128
71,239
72,942
137,730
Development and technical support
77,847
77,048
155,481
153,915
Depreciation and amortization
6,7,8
71,354
85,472
149,514
169,492
831,320
752,418
1,643,760
1,478,443
Operating loss before finance costs
and other income
(220,391)
(221,665)
(471,438)
(406,655)
Finance costs, net
(34,088)
(30,325)
(49,009)
(57,348)
Other income
1,719
32,006
3,187
104,390
(32,369)
1,681
(45,822)
47,042
Loss before income taxes
(252,760)
(219,984)
(517,260)
(359,613)
Income tax (expense) recovery
3
-
-
-
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss
$
(252,760)
$
(219,984)
$ (517,260)
$ (359,613)
Loss per share:
Basic and diluted
12
$
(0.01)
$
(0.01)
$ (0.01)
$ (0.01)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
4
Adya Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' deficiency (unaudited) (In Canadian Dollars)
Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
Total
Share
Contributed
Deficit
shareholders'
capital
surplus
equity (deficiency)
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
5,634,247
$
621,402
$
(7,465,278)
$
(1,209,629)
Net loss for the period
-
-
(359,613)
(359,613)
Balance, June 30, 2021
5,634,247
621,402
(7,824,891)
(1,569,242)
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
5,634,247
$
621,402
$
(8,210,286)
$
(1,954,637)
Net loss for the period
-
-
(517,260)
(517,260)
Balance, June 30, 2022
$
5,634,247
$
621,402
$
(8,727,546)
$
(2,471,897)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.