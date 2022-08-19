Log in
    ADYA   CA00783P2061

ADYA INC.

(ADYA)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-08-15 am EDT
0.1300 CAD   +8.33%
Adya : Consolidated FS - 06.30.2022

08/19/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF

ADYA INC.

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

(EXPRESSED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS)

(UNAUDITED)

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF ADYA INC.

The unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position of Adya Inc. at June 30, 2022, the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) for the three- and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated statements of shareholders' equity and cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

These unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been reviewed and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

2

Adya Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (unaudited)

(In Canadian Dollars)

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

June 30,

December 31,

Note

2022

2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

4

$ 57,526

$

96,060

Trade and other receivables, net of

allowance for doubtful accounts

5

306,563

266,691

Inventory

37,868

33,884

Prepaid expenses and other

518,601

486,869

Total current assets

920,558

883,504

Non-current assets:

Right-of-use assets

6

265,307

379,435

Property and equipment

7

88,324

118,737

Intangible assets

8

337

984

Total non-current assets

353,968

499,156

Total assets

$ 1,274,526

$ 1,382,660

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

14

$ 1,426,813

$

1,060,323

Lease liabilities - current

9

197,509

220,873

Due to related party

19

575,909

453,427

Deferred revenue

548,057

506,336

Notes payable - current

10

177,836

177,836

Total current liabilities

2,926,124

2,418,795

Non-current liabilities:

Lease liabilities

9

119,501

217,703

Notes payable - long term

10

640,799

640,799

Long term loan

60,000

60,000

Total non-current liabilities

820,300

918,502

Total liabilities

3,746,424

3,337,297

Shareholders' equity (deficiency):

Share capital

11(a)

5,634,247

5,634,247

Contributed surplus

11(b)

621,402

621,402

Deficit

(8,727,547)

(8,210,286)

Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)

(2,471,898)

(1,954,637)

Total equity and liabilities

$ 1,274,526

$ 1,382,660

Contingencies

17

Subsequent events

21

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

Approved on behalf of the Board:

"Samer Bishay"

Director

"Magdi Wanis"

Director

3

Adya Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (unaudited) (In Canadian Dollars)

Three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30

Note

2022

2021

2022

2021

s

Revenue

$

1,067,121

$

1,222,074

$ 2,186,533

$ 2,461,243

Telecommunications costs

456,192

691,321

1,014,211

1,389,455

Gross margin

610,929

530,753

1,172,322

1,071,788

Operating expenses

General and administrative

659,991

518,659

1,265,823

1,017,306

Marketing and selling

22,128

71,239

72,942

137,730

Development and technical support

77,847

77,048

155,481

153,915

Depreciation and amortization

6,7,8

71,354

85,472

149,514

169,492

831,320

752,418

1,643,760

1,478,443

Operating loss before finance costs

and other income

(220,391)

(221,665)

(471,438)

(406,655)

Finance costs, net

(34,088)

(30,325)

(49,009)

(57,348)

Other income

1,719

32,006

3,187

104,390

(32,369)

1,681

(45,822)

47,042

Loss before income taxes

(252,760)

(219,984)

(517,260)

(359,613)

Income tax (expense) recovery

3

-

-

-

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$

(252,760)

$

(219,984)

$ (517,260)

$ (359,613)

Loss per share:

Basic and diluted

12

$

(0.01)

$

(0.01)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.01)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

4

Adya Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' deficiency (unaudited) (In Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Total

Share

Contributed

Deficit

shareholders'

capital

surplus

equity (deficiency)

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

5,634,247

$

621,402

$

(7,465,278)

$

(1,209,629)

Net loss for the period

-

-

(359,613)

(359,613)

Balance, June 30, 2021

5,634,247

621,402

(7,824,891)

(1,569,242)

Balance, December 31, 2021

$

5,634,247

$

621,402

$

(8,210,286)

$

(1,954,637)

Net loss for the period

-

-

(517,260)

(517,260)

Balance, June 30, 2022

$

5,634,247

$

621,402

$

(8,727,546)

$

(2,471,897)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ADYA Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 21:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
