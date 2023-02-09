Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Adyen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:39:54 2023-02-08 am EST
1279.40 EUR   -16.24%
01:57aADYEN : DZ Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
MD
02/08ADYEN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02/08ADYEN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ADYEN : DZ Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell

02/09/2023 | 01:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Previously neutral, DZ Bank downgrades its advice and goes to sell on the case.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about ADYEN N.V.
01:57aADYEN : DZ Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
MD
02/08ADYEN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
02/08ADYEN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/08ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
02/08Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede versie nadat er een..
PU
02/08Adyen N : Ingo Uytdehaage to become Adyen's co-CEO, Ethan Tandowsky to join its Management..
PU
02/08Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results
PU
02/08Adyen Shares Fall After 2nd Half Earnings Missed Market Views
DJ
02/08US Futures Slip, European Stocks Rise After Federal Reserve Chair Powell's Remarks
DJ
02/08Dutch Fintech Group Adyen Affirms Mid-term Outlook as FY22 Revenue Jumps 33%
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ADYEN N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 344 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
Net income 2022 612 M 657 M 657 M
Net cash 2022 3 860 M 4 141 M 4 141 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39 638 M 42 526 M 42 526 M
EV / Sales 2022 26,6x
EV / Sales 2023 20,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 575
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 1 279,40 €
Average target price 1 730,48 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-0.70%42 526
INTUIT INC.8.36%120 143
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.8.12%44 646
WORLDLINE16.75%13 067
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.25.02%9 926
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.29.61%9 355