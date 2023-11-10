ADYEN : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
November 10, 2023 at 08:15 am EST
In a research note published by Timo Dums, DZ Bank advises its customers to Sell the stock.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|927.60 EUR
|-3.25%
|+30.97%
|-27.95%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-28.00%
|31 861 M $
|+32.20%
|144 B $
|-23.68%
|30 679 M $
|+52.60%
|11 107 M $
|+40.91%
|7 998 M $
|+157.08%
|7 501 M $
|-2.58%
|6 858 M $
|-21.49%
|4 356 M $
|+63.09%
|3 919 M $
|+26.75%
|3 253 M $