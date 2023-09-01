ADYEN : UBS remains Neutral
Today at 07:58 am
Share
In a research note published by Antoine Hucher, UBS gives a Neutral rating to the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at EUR 854.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08:07:54 2023-09-01 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|769.50 EUR
|-0.39%
|+0.52%
|-40.31%
|01:58pm
|ADYEN : UBS remains Neutral
|MD
|01:41pm
|ADYEN : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
|MD
|ADYEN : UBS remains Neutral
|MD
|ADYEN : Buy rating from Credit Suisse
|MD
|US Futures, European Stocks Rise
|DJ
|European Midday Briefing: Stocks Boosted by China Moves to Revive Markets
|DJ
|News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
|DJ
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|Global markets live: Ocado, Regeneron, VMware, BASF, Nvidia...
|UBS Cuts Adyen PT, Keeps Neutral Position
|MT
|Crypto Wire-Bitcoin's latest drop
|RE
|ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
|MD
|US yields hit decade highs; European shares and Nasdaq rise
|RE
|US yields hit decade highs, European shares rise off 6-wk low
|RE
|Stocks, yields rise as traders balance China, oil supply
|RE
|Teamwork Commerce Launches 'Pay by Link' Solution in Collaboration with Adyen
|CI
|Stocks, yields rise as traders balance China, oil supply
|RE
|European shares gain after four days of losses on energy, healthcare boost
|RE
|US Futures Mixed, European Stocks Rise as Jackson Hole in Focus
|DJ
|European shares rise on energy, healthcare boost
|RE
|ADYEN : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
|MD
|Poor UK data, China woe, US rates worry hurt FTSE
|AN
|ADYEN : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
|MD
|ADYEN : Target price cut by 18%
|ADYEN : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
|MD
|ADYEN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
|MD
|China, British retail sales weigh on FTSE 100
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-40.28%
|25 982 M $
|-17.67%
|33 095 M $
|+69.71%
|12 395 M $
|+33.78%
|9 925 M $
|-18.67%
|9 228 M $
|+46.62%
|8 322 M $
|+115.20%
|6 228 M $
|-16.51%
|4 582 M $
|+72.80%
|4 119 M $
|+29.87%
|3 839 M $