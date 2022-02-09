Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Adyen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
1682.4 EUR   -1.20%
02:07aAdyen FY21 Earnings Rise In Tandem With Growth of Online Commerce
MT
02:05aAdyen 2nd Half Net Profit Rose 62%, Beats Market Forecasts
DJ
01:31aAdyen announces new tech hubs in Chicago and Madrid
AQ
Adyen 2nd Half Net Profit Rose 62%, Beats Market Forecasts

02/09/2022 | 02:05am EST
By Ian Walker


Adyen NV on Wednesday reported a 62% rise in second-half net profit, beating market expectations, and said its view of the prospects for the business are as strong as ever.

The Dutch payments company made a net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 of 264.9 million euros ($302.4 million), compared with EUR163.1 million for the same period a year earlier and a forecast of EUR241.5 million, taken from FactSet and based on two analysts' forecasts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the period rose to EUR357.3 million compared with EUR236.8 million for the second half of the comparable period, with a margin that increased 64%.

Total revenue for the period rose to EUR3.44 billion from EUR2.08 billion a year earlier, and against a consensus of EUR3.08 billion, taken from FactSet and based on three analysts' forecasts.

Net revenue for the period rose 47% at EUR556.5 million. Adyen said it processed payments worth EUR300 billion in the half year, up 72%.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 0204ET

Financials
Sales 2021 996 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2021 457 M 521 M 521 M
Net cash 2021 2 678 M 3 058 M 3 058 M
P/E ratio 2021 113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52 082 M 59 468 M 59 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 49,6x
EV / Sales 2022 35,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 954
Free-Float -
