Equities ADYEN NL0012969182
|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:39:05 2023-08-17 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|898.40 EUR
|-38.98%
|-42.90%
|-30.27%
|06:18pm
|ADYEN : A temporary hurdle for a better, but distant, future
|06:00pm
|Stocks unnerved by rate worries as Adyen plunges
|AN
ADYEN : A temporary hurdle for a better, but distant, future
Today at 12:18 pm
More about the company
Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
1472.40EUR
Average target price
1700.55EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.50%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-30.27%
|49 770 M $
|-17.04%
|33 065 M $
|+83.44%
|13 432 M $
|-15.80%
|9 837 M $
|+24.39%
|9 287 M $
|+20.81%
|6 861 M $
|-10.24%
|4 570 M $
|+48.86%
|4 249 M $
|+31.25%
|4 177 M $
|+61.88%
|4 027 M $