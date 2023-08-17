  1. Markets
Security ADYEN

ADYEN N.V.

Equities ADYEN NL0012969182

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:39:05 2023-08-17 am EDT Intraday chart for Adyen N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
898.40 EUR -38.98% -42.90% -30.27%
06:18pm ADYEN : A temporary hurdle for a better, but distant, future Alphavalue
06:00pm Stocks unnerved by rate worries as Adyen plunges AN

ADYEN : A temporary hurdle for a better, but distant, future

Today at 12:18 pm

Latest news about Adyen N.V.

ADYEN : A temporary hurdle for a better, but distant, future Alphavalue
Stocks unnerved by rate worries as Adyen plunges AN
Transcript : Adyen N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 17, 2023 CI
ADYEN : UBS sticks Neutral MD
European Midday Briefing: Fears Over Inflation, Further Fed Hikes Weigh on Stocks DJ
U.S. 10-year yield at highest since October, drags on shares RE
European shares fall on dour earnings, Fed minutes sour sentiment RE
ADYEN : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating MD
Payments company Adyen's shares sink nearly 20% after earnings miss MR
ADYEN : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Adyen Ebitda Hurt by Higher Wages, Inventory Writeoffs -- Update DJ
Dutch Payments Group Adyen Logs Rise in H1 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Adyen Ebitda Hurt by Higher Wages, Inventory Writeoffs DJ
Dutch payments firm Adyen posts H1 earnings below estimates RE
EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Look Headed for Weak Start on Inflation and Rate Risks DJ
ADYEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD
ADYEN : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating MD
ADYEN : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating MD
ADYEN : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating MD
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 06.07.2023 - 15.15 o'clock DP
ADYEN : UBS gives a Neutral rating MD
ADYEN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating MD
ADYEN : Barclays gives a Neutral rating MD
ADYEN : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating MD
ADYEN : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies MD

Chart Adyen N.V.

Chart Adyen N.V.
Company Profile

Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Sector
Financial Technology (Fintech)
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Adyen N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
1472.40EUR
Average target price
1700.55EUR
Spread / Average Target
+15.50%
Company calendar

Sector Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.
Chart Analysis Adyen N.V.
-30.27% 49 770 M $
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.
Chart Analysis Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
-17.04% 33 065 M $
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.
+83.44% 13 432 M $
WORLDLINE
Chart Analysis Worldline
-15.80% 9 837 M $
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
Chart Analysis Robinhood Markets, Inc.
+24.39% 9 287 M $
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Futu Holdings Limited
+20.81% 6 861 M $
KAKAO PAY CORP.
Chart Analysis Kakao Pay Corp.
-10.24% 4 570 M $
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.
Chart Analysis Affirm Holdings, Inc.
+48.86% 4 249 M $
STONECO LTD.
Chart Analysis StoneCo Ltd.
+31.25% 4 177 M $
BEIJING COMPASS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Beijing Compass Technology Development Co., Ltd.
+61.88% 4 027 M $
Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)
