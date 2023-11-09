Adyen N.V.
Equities
ADYEN
NL0012969182
Financial Technology (Fintech)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 01:15:33 pm
|958.80 EUR
|+37.82%
|954.35
|-0.46%
|06:56pm
|ADYEN : Adyen’s Investor Day: turning over a new leaf
|06:11pm
|Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
More about the company
Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
695.70EUR
Average target price
979.94EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.86%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-25.58%
|23 111 M $
|+34.28%
|146 B $
|-22.33%
|31 402 M $
|+52.60%
|11 200 M $
|+40.59%
|8 252 M $
|+1.54%
|7 234 M $
|+167.17%
|6 552 M $
|-21.49%
|4 252 M $
|-62.40%
|3 939 M $
|+63.09%
|3 895 M $
- Markets
- Equities
- Stock Adyen N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
- News
- Adyen : Adyen’s Investor Day