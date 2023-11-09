Stock ADYEN ADYEN N.V.
PDF Report : Adyen N.V.

Adyen N.V.

Equities

ADYEN

NL0012969182

Financial Technology (Fintech)

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
 11:36:48 2023-11-09 am EST
958.80 EUR +37.82% 954.35 -0.46%
06:56pm ADYEN : Adyen’s Investor Day: turning over a new leaf Alphavalue
06:11pm Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Latest news about Adyen N.V.

ADYEN : Adyen’s Investor Day: turning over a new leaf Alphavalue
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Nexi reassures by keeping guidance after Worldline scare RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 09.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
ADYEN : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Earnings, Rate Outlooks Lift European Bourse Midday MT
European shares gain on earnings boost; investors await cues on policy outlook RE
ADYEN : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
ADYEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Adyen lowers mid-term sales target, aims to slow hiring RE
ADYEN : First take: Q3 update shows that the market has been too negative Alphavalue
ADYEN : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
ADYEN : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
ADYEN : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
ADYEN : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Europe's hard-pressed payment firms face investor exodus RE
European Fintech Shares Plunge on Economic Slowdown Concerns DJ
European stocks extend recovery ahead of US jobs data RE
ADYEN : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
Shopify invests in wholesale platform Faire RE
European shares snap 4-day losing streak, insurers lag as NN Group falls RE
US Futures Rise, European Stocks Mostly Flat DJ
ADYEN : Barclays raises its recommendation to Buy ZD
Sift Unveils New PayPal and Adyen Integrations CI
ADYEN : UBS remains Neutral ZD

Chart Adyen N.V.

Company Profile

Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Sector
Financial Technology (Fintech)
Calendar
2024-02-06 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Adyen N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
30
Last Close Price
695.70EUR
Average target price
979.94EUR
Spread / Average Target
+40.86%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V. Stock Adyen N.V.
-25.58% 23 111 M $
INTUIT INC. Stock Intuit Inc.
+34.28% 146 B $
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. Stock Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
-22.33% 31 402 M $
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. Stock Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.
+52.60% 11 200 M $
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Futu Holdings Limited
+40.59% 8 252 M $
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. Stock Robinhood Markets, Inc.
+1.54% 7 234 M $
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Affirm Holdings, Inc.
+167.17% 6 552 M $
KAKAO PAY CORP. Stock Kakao Pay Corp.
-21.49% 4 252 M $
WORLDLINE Stock Worldline
-62.40% 3 939 M $
PB FINTECH LIMITED Stock PB Fintech Limited
+63.09% 3 895 M $
Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)
