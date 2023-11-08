Adyen N.V.
ADYEN
NL0012969182
Financial Technology (Fintech)
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|After market 02:08:04 pm
|695.70 EUR
|+4.01%
|829.55
|+19.24%
|07:44pm
|ADYEN : First take: Q3 update shows that the market has been too negative
|Nov. 02
|ADYEN : Jefferies sticks Neutral
|ZD
Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
12:00pm - Investor Day
B-
Consensus
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
668.90EUR
Average target price
960.87EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.65%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-46.00%
|22 175 M $
|+33.88%
|144 B $
|-21.64%
|30 275 M $
|+53.81%
|11 018 M $
|+2.83%
|8 895 M $
|+46.32%
|8 463 M $
|+125.59%
|6 651 M $
|-23.43%
|4 339 M $
|+61.99%
|3 832 M $
|+27.80%
|3 321 M $
