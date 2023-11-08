Stock ADYEN ADYEN N.V.
PDF Report : Adyen N.V.

Adyen N.V.

Equities

ADYEN

NL0012969182

Financial Technology (Fintech)

Market Closed - Euronext Amsterdam
Other stock markets
 11:36:43 2023-11-08 am EST 		Intraday chart for Adyen N.V. After market 02:08:04 pm
695.70 EUR +4.01% 829.55 +19.24%
07:44pm ADYEN : First take: Q3 update shows that the market has been too negative Alphavalue
Nov. 02 ADYEN : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
Company Profile

Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Sector
Financial Technology (Fintech)
Calendar
12:00pm - Investor Day
More about the company

Ratings for Adyen N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
29
Last Close Price
668.90EUR
Average target price
960.87EUR
Spread / Average Target
+43.65%
Sector Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V. Stock Adyen N.V.
-46.00% 22 175 M $
INTUIT INC. Stock Intuit Inc.
+33.88% 144 B $
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. Stock Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
-21.64% 30 275 M $
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. Stock Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.
+53.81% 11 018 M $
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. Stock Robinhood Markets, Inc.
+2.83% 8 895 M $
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Futu Holdings Limited
+46.32% 8 463 M $
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Affirm Holdings, Inc.
+125.59% 6 651 M $
KAKAO PAY CORP. Stock Kakao Pay Corp.
-23.43% 4 339 M $
PB FINTECH LIMITED Stock PB Fintech Limited
+61.99% 3 832 M $
BEIJING COMPASS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. Stock Beijing Compass Technology Development Co., Ltd.
+27.80% 3 321 M $
Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)
