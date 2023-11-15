Adyen N.V.
Equities
ADYEN
NL0012969182
Financial Technology (Fintech)
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1,038.40 EUR
|+5.05%
|+55.24%
|-19.40%
|07:18am
|ADYEN : Model update: turning over a new leaf
|Nov. 10
|ADYEN : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating
|ZD
More about the company
Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
1,038.40EUR
Average target price
1,024.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.33%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-19.40%
|34 959 M $
|+42.73%
|156 B $
|-20.55%
|31 941 M $
|+55.16%
|11 314 M $
|+49.40%
|8 480 M $
|+4.42%
|7 351 M $
|+164.32%
|7 712 M $
|-24.26%
|4 220 M $
|+67.28%
|4 035 M $
|-62.13%
|4 249 M $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Adyen N.V. - Euronext Amsterdam
- News Adyen N.V.
- Adyen : Model update