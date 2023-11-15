Stock ADYEN ADYEN N.V.
PDF Report : Adyen N.V.

Adyen N.V.

Equities

ADYEN

NL0012969182

Financial Technology (Fintech)

 11:36:40 2023-11-14 am EST 		Intraday chart for Adyen N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,038.40 EUR +5.05% +55.24% -19.40%
07:18am ADYEN : Model update: turning over a new leaf Alphavalue
Nov. 10 ADYEN : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating ZD
Latest news about Adyen N.V.

ADYEN : Model update: turning over a new leaf Alphavalue
ADYEN : DZ Bank reiterates its Sell rating ZD
UBS Upgrades Adyen to Buy from Neutral, Boosts PT MT
ADYEN : UBS gives a Buy rating ZD
ADYEN : Adyen’s Investor Day: turning over a new leaf Alphavalue
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Nexi reassures by keeping guidance after Worldline scare RE
Dpa-AFX Overview: COMPANIES from 09.11.2023 - 15:15 DP
ADYEN : Goldman Sachs reaffirms its Buy rating ZD
Earnings, Rate Outlooks Lift European Bourse Midday MT
European shares gain on earnings boost; investors await cues on policy outlook RE
ADYEN : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
ADYEN : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating ZD
Adyen lowers mid-term sales target, aims to slow hiring RE
ADYEN : First take: Q3 update shows that the market has been too negative Alphavalue
Transcript : Adyen N.V. - Analyst/Investor Day CI
ADYEN : Jefferies sticks Neutral ZD
ADYEN : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating ZD
ADYEN : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating ZD
ADYEN : Jefferies reiterates its Neutral rating ZD
Europe's hard-pressed payment firms face investor exodus RE
European Fintech Shares Plunge on Economic Slowdown Concerns DJ
European stocks extend recovery ahead of US jobs data RE
ADYEN : Jefferies remains Neutral ZD
Shopify invests in wholesale platform Faire RE

Chart Adyen N.V.

Company Profile

Adyen N.V. is a technology company offering a single integrated platform that facilitates frictionless payments for merchants across channels and geographies. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (38.4%), North America (48%), Asia/Pacific (8.8%), and Latin America (4.8%).
Sector
Financial Technology (Fintech)
Calendar
2023-11-15 - Morgan Stanley European TMT Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Adyen N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
31
Last Close Price
1,038.40EUR
Average target price
1,024.58EUR
Spread / Average Target
-1.33%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V. Stock Adyen N.V.
-19.40% 34 959 M $
INTUIT INC. Stock Intuit Inc.
+42.73% 156 B $
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC. Stock Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.
-20.55% 31 941 M $
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD. Stock Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co., Ltd.
+55.16% 11 314 M $
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Futu Holdings Limited
+49.40% 8 480 M $
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC. Stock Robinhood Markets, Inc.
+4.42% 7 351 M $
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. Stock Affirm Holdings, Inc.
+164.32% 7 712 M $
KAKAO PAY CORP. Stock Kakao Pay Corp.
-24.26% 4 220 M $
PB FINTECH LIMITED Stock PB Fintech Limited
+67.28% 4 035 M $
WORLDLINE Stock Worldline
-62.13% 4 249 M $
Financial Technology (Fintech) (NEC)
