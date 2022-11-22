Adyen N : An internal message from Pieter van der Does

Dear all, My preference is always to be together in the office. Adyen is such a special place that after a recent medical procedure, I returned to work at the first opportunity. After some months pushing myself, I now realize that this approach will not lead to the fastest recovery. As much as I enjoy being back in the office with all of you, I need to iterate on my approach and prioritize taking as much time as needed to recuperate. While I will still actively participate in strategic decision making, I expect to not be present in the office throughout the upcoming 6-8 weeks. We are lucky to have such a strong leadership team, whom I trust entirely to manage in my absence with zero disruption to the business. I thank you all for your understanding and look forward to seeing you soon. Pieter