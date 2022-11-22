Advanced search
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
04:18 2022-11-22 am EST
1492.60 EUR   -1.23%
03:56aAdyen N : An internal message from Pieter van der Does
PU
11/18ADYEN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/10Adyen announces payments partnership with Instacart
AQ
Adyen N : An internal message from Pieter van der Does

11/22/2022 | 03:56am EST
Dear all, My preference is always to be together in the office. Adyen is such a special place that after a recent medical procedure, I returned to work at the first opportunity. After some months pushing myself, I now realize that this approach will not lead to the fastest recovery. As much as I enjoy being back in the office with all of you, I need to iterate on my approach and prioritize taking as much time as needed to recuperate. While I will still actively participate in strategic decision making, I expect to not be present in the office throughout the upcoming 6-8 weeks. We are lucky to have such a strong leadership team, whom I trust entirely to manage in my absence with zero disruption to the business. I thank you all for your understanding and look forward to seeing you soon. Pieter

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 08:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 355 M 1 389 M 1 389 M
Net income 2022 622 M 638 M 638 M
Net cash 2022 4 310 M 4 416 M 4 416 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 820 M 47 971 M 47 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,4x
EV / Sales 2023 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 575
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 1 511,20 €
Average target price 1 901,88 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-34.62%47 971
INTUIT INC.-41.70%105 701
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-43.60%36 528
WORLDLINE-10.30%12 689
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-50.17%7 848
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED16.40%7 408