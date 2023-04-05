Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Adyen N.V.
  News
  Summary
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:38:06 2023-04-05 am EDT
1425.80 EUR   -0.67%
03:11pAdyen N : BlackRock Inc. - Adyen N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
03/24ADYEN : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03/20ADYEN : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
Adyen N : BlackRock Inc. - Adyen N.V. - Amsterdam

04/05/2023 | 03:11pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - Adyen N.V. - Amsterdam
BlackRock Inc. - Adyen N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction04 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAdyen N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares188.803,00 Number of voting rights195.896,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel Number of shares8.924,00 Number of voting rights13.951,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.337.369,00 Number of voting rights1.560.760,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.610,00 Number of voting rights3.283,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding4,96 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real4,32 % Indirectly potential0,64 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,72 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real5,04 % Indirectly potential0,69 %

Date last update: 05 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
