Adyen N : BlackRock Inc. - Adyen N.V. - Amsterdam

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction04 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionAdyen N.V.
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares188.803,00
Number of voting rights195.896,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareCertificaat van aandeel
Number of shares8.924,00
Number of voting rights13.951,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.337.369,00
Number of voting rights1.560.760,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares1.610,00
Number of voting rights3.283,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding4,96 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real4,32 %
Indirectly potential0,64 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding5,72 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real5,04 %
Indirectly potential0,69 %
Date last update: 05 April 2023
Disclaimer
Adyen NV published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 19:10:04 UTC.
|Sales 2023
1 718 M
1 883 M
1 883 M
|Net income 2023
693 M
759 M
759 M
|Net cash 2023
4 531 M
4 966 M
4 966 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|65,2x
|Yield 2023
|-
|Capitalization
44 180 M
48 248 M
48 417 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|23,1x
|EV / Sales 2024
|16,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 332
|Free-Float
|83,5%
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|28
|Last Close Price
|1 435,40 €
|Average target price
|1 611,32 €
|Spread / Average Target
|12,3%