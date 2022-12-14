Adyen N : Brooke Nayden to join Adyen's Management Board as Chief Human Resources Officer

Brooke's career at Adyen started over five years ago in its San Francisco office, where she has been an important contributor to the region's progress as Head of HR North America. In 2021, she joined Adyen's senior leadership team as Global Head of HR and significantly contributed to the company's growth at global scale through scaling Adyen's Global HR function and serving as a valued sparring partner to Adyen's Management Board.

"I look forward to contributing to the future of Adyen in this new position", said Brooke Nayden. "We have a major opportunity ahead, and working towards capitalizing on it as we scale will be a key focus in the upcoming years."

"Brooke has been of exceptional value across all areas of the business due to her uniquely frank perspectives and sharp insights", said Pieter van der Does, co-founder and CEO of Adyen. "Her contributions naturally culminated in this appointment, and I look forward to seeing her drive our growth at an even larger scale as a Management Board member".

Brooke's appointment as Management Board member is subject to regulatory approval by the Dutch Central Bank, followed by approval from shareholders during Adyen's 2023 Annual General Meeting.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

Important Regulatory Notice

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Adyen's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.

This announcement is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in Adyen securities. Any investment decision in connection with Adyen securities must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available information relating to such Adyen securities.

This communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons receiving this communication should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction and must not under any circumstances forward this communication to any other person. Failure to comply with such restrictions may violate securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Unsponsored ADRs: As of October 10, 2008, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published revisions to Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) which permits depository institutions to establish unsponsored ADR programs without the participation of a non-US issuer. Adyen NV does not consent to the establishment of any unsponsored ADR program, and further does not authorize, endorse, support or encourage the creation of any such unsponsored ADR program in respect of its securities. Adyen NV will not actively, directly or indirectly participate in the creation of any unsponsored ADR program. Adyen NV specifically disclaims any liability whatsoever arising out of or in connection with any unsponsored ADR program. Adyen NV does not represent to any depository institution or any other person, nor should any depository institution or any person rely on a belief that the website of Adyen NV includes all published information in English or that Adyen NV otherwise satisfies the exemption criteria set forth in Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).