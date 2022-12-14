Advanced search
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:24 2022-12-14 am EST
1486.40 EUR   -0.72%
Adyen N : Brooke Nayden to join Adyen's Management Board as Chief Human Resources Officer

12/14/2022 | 05:06am EST
Adyen N.V.
Adyen N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date14 dec 2022 - 06:55
Statutory nameAdyen N.V.
TitleBrooke Nayden to join Adyen's Management Board as Chief Human Resources Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 10:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 354 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
Net income 2022 622 M 662 M 662 M
Net cash 2022 4 320 M 4 599 M 4 599 M
P/E ratio 2022 75,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 46 386 M 49 384 M 49 384 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,1x
EV / Sales 2023 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 2 575
Free-Float 83,5%
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 1 497,20 €
Average target price 1 891,48 €
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-35.23%49 384
INTUIT INC.-36.14%120 346
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-34.75%43 317
WORLDLINE-15.18%12 470
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED59.01%10 120
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-47.35%8 291