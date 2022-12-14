|
Adyen N : Brooke Nayden to join Adyen's Management Board as Chief Human Resources Officer
Adyen N.V.
Adyen N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date14 dec 2022 - 06:55
Statutory nameAdyen N.V.
TitleBrooke Nayden to join Adyen's Management Board as Chief Human Resources Officer
Date last update: 14 December 2022
Disclaimer
Adyen NV published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 10:05:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ADYEN N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ADYEN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 354 M
1 442 M
1 442 M
|Net income 2022
|
622 M
662 M
662 M
|Net cash 2022
|
4 320 M
4 599 M
4 599 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|75,1x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
46 386 M
49 384 M
49 384 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|31,1x
|EV / Sales 2023
|22,7x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 575
|Free-Float
|83,5%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|28
|Last Close Price
|1 497,20 €
|Average target price
|1 891,48 €
|Spread / Average Target
|26,3%