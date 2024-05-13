Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies, announces a partnership with Cotti Coffee for their global expansion, bringing their brews to customers in Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and their newest market - the United Arab Emirates. The coffee chain, which is committed to offering high-quality, low-cost, and convenient coffee products along with a youthful and chic brand experience, recently opened its 7,000th store worldwide and continues to expand its footprint.

"Cotti Coffee is a fast-expanding business, and moving to Adyen's one-platform solution allows us both a holistic and detailed view of our overseas business, so we can identify and capitalize on the next opportunity," says Yingbo Li, Chief Strategy Officer, Cotti Coffee. The platform's benefits also extend to better customer experience at the coffee chain's small-format stores. "We're always brewing something new, and Adyen's fast processing and availability of global payment methods helps our store staff focus on crafting drinks and serving our customers more efficiently."

"This is an exciting time for the coffee business, with a broader selection of drinks and more locations. The Cotti Coffee brand is a great recipe that combines the availability of choice with convenience, and we're enabling their global ambition with a payments platform that's built to help them scale," says Warren Hayashi, President of Asia-Pacific, Adyen.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Cotti Coffee as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years. For more information, visit adyen.com.