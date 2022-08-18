Log in
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:24 2022-08-18 am EDT
1583.00 EUR   -12.40%
1583.00 EUR   -12.40%
03:14aADYEN N : H1 2022 Press Release - Adyen
PU
01:59aDutch Payments Technology Group Adyen's H1 Profit Rises on 60% Surge in Processed Volume
MT
01:44aADYEN N : publishes H1 2022 financial results
PU
Adyen N : H1 2022 Press Release - Adyen

08/18/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Back Adyen N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date18 aug 2022 - 07:30
  • Statutory nameAdyen N.V.
  • TitleH1 2022 Press Release - Adyen

Date last update: 18 August 2022

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 368 M 1 391 M 1 391 M
Net income 2022 641 M 652 M 652 M
Net cash 2022 3 800 M 3 865 M 3 865 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55 963 M 56 913 M 56 913 M
EV / Sales 2022 38,1x
EV / Sales 2023 27,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 83,4%
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 1 807,00 €
Average target price 2 202,23 €
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-21.83%56 913
INTUIT INC.-25.64%134 917
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-6.92%61 771
WORLDLINE-10.57%12 530
AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC.-62.82%10 710
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-41.33%9 173