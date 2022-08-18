|
Adyen N : H1 2022 Press Release - Adyen
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
-
Registration date18 aug 2022 - 07:30
-
Statutory nameAdyen N.V.
-
TitleH1 2022 Press Release - Adyen
Share information
Date last update: 18 August 2022
Disclaimer
Adyen NV published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 07:13:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about ADYEN N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ADYEN N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
1 368 M
1 391 M
1 391 M
|Net income 2022
|
641 M
652 M
652 M
|Net cash 2022
|
3 800 M
3 865 M
3 865 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|86,4x
|Yield 2022
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
55 963 M
56 913 M
56 913 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|38,1x
|EV / Sales 2023
|27,4x
|Nbr of Employees
|2 180
|Free-Float
|83,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|28
|Last Close Price
|1 807,00 €
|Average target price
|2 202,23 €
|Spread / Average Target
|21,9%