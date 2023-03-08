Advanced search
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
03:07pAdyen N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
1365.20 EUR   -1.33%
03:07pAdyen N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
PU
03/07Adyen N : BlackRock Inc. - Adyen N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
02/16ADYEN : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Adyen N : Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

03/08/2023 | 03:07pm EST
Adyen N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving
Adyen N.V., Jaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving

Below you will find information from the register financial reporting. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Filing date08 mar 2023
Issuing institutionAdyen N.V.
Reporting year2022
Previous result
Document
Type of document Document
Type of documentJaarlijkse Financiële verslaggeving Document69196.zip

Date last update: 08 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 08 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 20:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 344 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
Net income 2022 612 M 647 M 647 M
Net cash 2022 3 860 M 4 078 M 4 078 M
P/E ratio 2022 70,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 42 263 M 44 651 M 44 651 M
EV / Sales 2022 28,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 2 575
Free-Float 83,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 1 383,60 €
Average target price 1 606,65 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.7.39%45 306
INTUIT INC.5.16%114 825
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-7.69%37 073
WORLDLINE11.11%12 098
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.19.79%9 137
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.15.72%8 441