  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Adyen N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/24 06:26:46 am EDT
1796 EUR   -0.87%
06:09aADYEN N : Revamp of the API credentials screens
PU
03/22ADYEN N : How Lightspeed takes control with integrated payments
PU
03/21ADYEN : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Adyen N : Revamp of the API credentials screens

03/24/2022 | 06:09am EDT
The Developer Experience team at Adyen has been busy with a significant redesign of the "API credentials" screens. This is the section of the Customer Area where our merchants manage the configuration to enable access to the backend of the Adyen platform.

List screen

The "API Credentials" list is the entry point to the feature. The list of all (active and inactive) "API credentials" accounts are listed here, presenting the core attributes (username, account name, type of account).

From the landing page the user can perform two operations:

  • create a new "API credentials" record
  • edit existing credentials.
Create new API credentials

The Create screen has been redesigned to be concise and effective: during the creation the user must provide a minimum set of attributes. The username is always generated by the system.

Edit API credentials

The previous version of the screen was dense and busy, trying to fit several configuration settings and options in a classic web form. This was the outcome of a fast-growing platform continuously adding features and integration to support more customers and markets.

The new design focuses on key usability principles (simplicity, consistency, self-explanatory) and re-organizes the screen around different contextual sections and several guidelines:

  • prefer scrolling over an overloaded form
  • adopt collapsable modules to "hide" what is not relevant
  • ensure visible section titles with larger and cleaner fonts
  • include built-in contextual help, for example adding informative text and displaying warnings next to labels or buttons.
Server Settings section

The authentication details (the most sensitive information) are found in the "Server Settings" section: the user can toggle between API key and Basic Authentication to define which authentication method must be implemented.

Client Settings

The client configuration, only necessary in the case of UI integrations (Drop-in, web components, native mobile integration, plugins), is part of the "Client Settings" section. The "Allowed Origins" list (i.e. hosts from which client-side requests can be originated) has also been redesigned. The hostnames are all clearly visible and it is easier to add/remove entries.

Roles and associated accounts

The most effective improvement is visible in the last section: the long scrollable list of roles has been replaced by collapsible accordions which group permissions based on their functional scope. Each heading provides a counter of how many roles are enabled (without the need to open it) and an over-edging search box allows filtering (cross section) by role name.

Final words

We are rolling out the new design through our test and live environments, always doing this incrementally to monitor the upgrades and intervene when something needs attention, while the DexEx team is already implementing new features of the Customer Area.

We are happy to hear your feedback about the new screens and any other suggestions that can make your user experience better and our platform closer to your needs and way of working. Get in touch with your Adyen point of contact or connect with us on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 10:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 384 M 1 523 M 1 523 M
Net income 2022 651 M 716 M 716 M
Net cash 2022 4 176 M 4 594 M 4 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 86,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 088 M 61 710 M 61 710 M
EV / Sales 2022 37,5x
EV / Sales 2023 27,1x
Nbr of Employees 2 180
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart ADYEN N.V.
Duration : Period :
Adyen N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ADYEN N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 1 811,80 €
Average target price 2 534,52 €
Spread / Average Target 39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-21.62%61 710
INTUIT INC.-28.26%130 501
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-12.57%58 173
WORLDLINE-17.19%12 524
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-26.35%11 353
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.-32.76%8 202