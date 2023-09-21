Sydney, 21 September, 2023 - Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced its partnership with True Alliance, one of Australia and New Zealand's largest retailers, distributors and licensees of premium accessories, fashion, sports and outdoor brands. The payment partnership sees Adyen process payments across all of True Alliance's brands, both in-store and online, streamlining payments and risk management, enabling operational efficiency and creating growth opportunities.

True Alliance has 22 brands in its portfolio, including, Ben Sherman, Lacoste, Nautica, Speedo, The North Face, Under Armour, Lee and Wrangler. As a custodian of these world-class brands, True Alliance sought a payments partner that could offer a single overview of in-store and online transactions. A complex web of payment and financial services providers had caused historical challenges for the group, leaving it unable to access the actionable insights it needed to run a high performing omnichannel retail business.

Adyen was selected to implement its Unified Commerce technology stack across True Alliance's operations. It switched 24 brand websites to the Adyen platform ahead of the Christmas period, with zero impact to orders, providing True Alliance with an instant, single overview of peak season transactions and real-time shopper insights. In-store, Adyen rolled out its point-of-sale (POS) terminals across all 100 sites, again integrated with Adyen's Unified Commerce platform - enabling seamless customer journeys across True Alliance's portfolio. In doing so, the retail group's customers now benefit from improved customer experience, including cross-channel returns capabilities.

A unified view across in-store and online, and across all its brands, has helped True Alliance cease manual reconciliations, while giving it access to strategic business insight to optimise sales channels. For example, it can now offer the right payment methods to customers, leading to optimised sales and customer personalisation. This is particularly significant as almost half (48%) of Australian shoppers want retailers to remember their preferences and purchase history for more customised browsing, according to Adyen's 2023 Retail Report.

"Before partnering with Adyen, one of the biggest challenges we had was individual siloed relationships with many of our integrated payment vendors," said Ken Kennedy, Group Head of Digital at True Alliance. "This caused issues in terms of scalability and being able to offer different payment methods for our customers. With the introduction of Adyen, we were able to simplify that entire process for both our backend processes within our business, and also for our customers in terms of the different payment methods we can offer," he added.

"We're pleased to have found the perfect partner as we grow the brands in our portfolio," said Noel David, General Manager of Finance and Administration at True Alliance. "It has revolutionised our staff's productivity in ways we never thought possible. For example, consolidated reporting, which we could only do once a month and which took us a week to complete, is now reduced to just a little over an hour a day. By adopting efficient and user-friendly payment solutions, our team can focus on what truly matters - delivering exceptional customer experiences. It's an empowering transformation that has elevated our workforce and ultimately propelled our retail success to new heights."

As a premium brand retailer, distributor and licensee, True Alliance was cognisant a new payments partner would need to provide enhanced fraud protection, which Adyen deployed through its built-in detection and prevention solution, RevenueProtect. True Alliance is now able to implement more robust security protocols, ensuring that transactions are safe and secure, protecting both its customers and the business.

"Adyen's platform is designed to scale, and I've seen what the platform can deliver as we rolled out across all 22 brands," said Noel David. "We estimate we'll save AUD 1.2 million a year just switching to Adyen - our fraud rates are now nearly zero, and that's had an amazing impact on our business."

"Businesses like True Alliance that operate across multiple channels with multiple brands, need a unified approach to payments technology to unlock growth and drive efficiencies. A single view of transactions not only optimises operations, but provides fast, invaluable insights. We're thrilled to support True Alliance to bring to life seamless experiences for its customers across online and in-store, while protecting its brands in a rising age of fraud," says Hayley Fisher, Adyen Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand.

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.

About True Alliance

Established in 1982, True Alliance is now one of the largest distributors and licensees of premium accessories, fashion, sports and outdoor brands in the Australian and New Zealand markets. Headquartered in Sydney Australia, True Alliance has offices and showrooms in all other major cities in the region - including Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland. More information can be found on https://www.truealliance.com.au/