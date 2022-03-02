Log in
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
  Report
News 
Summary

Adyen N : has partnered with the UNHCR to fundraise for the current Ukrainian crisis

03/02/2022 | 10:08am EST
Adyen is partnering with the UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, to allow all merchants on the Adyen platform to fundraise through their online checkout and POS terminals using Adyen's donation feature, Giving.

Adyen will match every donation made via Giving to the relief effort. Donations by Adyen employees to the UNHCR that are made directly will also be matched.

The UNHCR is working to ensure that everybody has the right to seek asylum and find refuge from violence or persecution. Their actions during the current Ukrainian crisis target four key areas: coordination, humanitarian assistance, protection, and shelter and core relief items.

By default in Giving, Adyen absorbs all costs related to donations - ensuring that the full donation amount makes it to the UNHCR.

To learn more about the UNHCR's relief work.

To learn more about how to enable Giving at checkout (for Adyen merchants).

To learn more about Adyen's response to the crisis, please see our FAQ.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 15:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
