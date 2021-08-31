Log in
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
Adyen N : launches Score with GoFundMe — a machine learning tool to easily identify malicious platform users

08/31/2021 | 01:32am EDT
Adyen, theglobal payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today launched Score. The company is first-to-market with a machine learning driven solution, on a single platform, for signaling irregular activity and monitoring platform compliance. By leveraging data insights analyzing the platform merchant's data and flagging unusual platform user behavior, Score helps Adyen's merchants prevent misuse of the platform. As Score provides insights via a broad set of risk signals, the feature is of significant support for platform merchants' compliance procedures. By improving effectiveness and reducing time spent on platform user security reviews, Score increases operational scalability for platforms.

Score is the newest addition to the company's offering for platforms. GoFundMe, the global online fundraising platform, is one of Adyen's first merchants to implement Score during the past six months.

'Score has helped us to provide the best service we can to help as many people as possible - while also ensuring our customers trust that GoFundMe is keeping them safe and protected,' said Matthew Murray, Director of Risk & Compliance at GoFundMe. 'We are constantly adopting the best tools to ensure we have a full and accurate picture of our risk profile, so we were pleased to be the first to try this new Score solution.'

'This is where tech and compliance meet - we're very excited about the launch of Score, as we are now able to support our platform merchants in platform user fraud and integrity monitoring. Reducing risk is a top priority for platform businesses', said Mariëtte Swart, CLCO of Adyen. 'The feature puts our merchants in full control by offering a solution that never stops learning.'

For more product information on Score, see here.

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 992 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net income 2021 450 M 531 M 531 M
Net cash 2021 2 639 M 3 120 M 3 120 M
P/E ratio 2021 189x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83 734 M 98 813 M 98 966 M
EV / Sales 2021 81,8x
EV / Sales 2022 58,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 954
Free-Float 75,8%
Managers and Directors
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ADYEN N.V.44.33%98 813
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-10.07%78 583
WORLDLINE-5.21%24 816
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.12.00%20 019
STONECO LTD.-41.02%15 316
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED107.13%13 899