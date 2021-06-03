Adyen N : All resolutions adopted at Adyen's AGM

Adyen N.V. ('Adyen') [AMS: ADYEN] announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda, including the reappointment of Ingo Uytdehaage as member of the Management Board for a four-year term, and the reappointment of Delfin Rueda as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The Management Board consists of CEO Pieter van der Does, CCO Roelant Prins, CFO Ingo Uytdehaage, CLCO Mariëtte Swart, COO Kamran Zaki and CTO Alexander Matthey.

The Supervisory Board consists of Piero Overmars, Joep van Beurden, Delfin Rueda, Pamela Joseph and Caoimhe Keogan.