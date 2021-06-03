Log in
    ADYEN   NL0012969182

ADYEN N.V.

(ADYEN)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/03 06:02:26 am
1852.4 EUR   -0.42%
ADYEN N  : All resolutions adopted at Adyen's AGM
PU
06/02ADYEN N  : expands its acquiring offering to the United Arab Emirates
AQ
05/28ADYEN  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Adyen N : All resolutions adopted at Adyen's AGM

06/03/2021 | 05:47am EDT
Adyen N.V. ('Adyen') [AMS: ADYEN] announces that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) of shareholders approved all resolutions on the agenda, including the reappointment of Ingo Uytdehaage as member of the Management Board for a four-year term, and the reappointment of Delfin Rueda as a member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

The Management Board consists of CEO Pieter van der Does, CCO Roelant Prins, CFO Ingo Uytdehaage, CLCO Mariëtte Swart, COO Kamran Zaki and CTO Alexander Matthey.

The Supervisory Board consists of Piero Overmars, Joep van Beurden, Delfin Rueda, Pamela Joseph and Caoimhe Keogan.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 09:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 966 M 1 177 M 1 177 M
Net income 2021 438 M 534 M 534 M
Net cash 2021 2 618 M 3 191 M 3 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 132x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56 565 M 69 091 M 68 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,9x
EV / Sales 2022 40,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 747
Free-Float 75,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.-2.35%69 091
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.5.46%92 517
WORLDLINE-2.67%26 292
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED215.54%21 174
STONECO LTD.-21.27%20 443
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.3.47%18 407