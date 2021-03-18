Log in
ADYEN N.V.

Adyen N : Nando's serves up world-class payment experiences with Adyen

03/18/2021 | 04:44am EDT
Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced its partnership with Nando's across Australia and New Zealand. The fast casual dining network; which is famous for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, has selected Adyen's unified commerce offering to help deliver on its mission of providing cutting-edge customer experience, across every touchpoint.

Adyen was chosen by Nando's for its ability to provide a single view of the customer across all payment channels - online, in-restaurant, and in-app - and to deliver insights that enable Nando's to personalise each interaction. Nando's also sought a partner with strong risk management and fraud prevention capabilities as it continues to digitally transform.

'We wanted a modern, world-class engine that would help us access customer insights across all channels. We cast a large net to see which providers could truly deliver on our vision for unified commerce and exceptional customer experience, and Adyen stood out. Not only do they have strong market momentum and great credentials, Adyen also align with our purpose-led values,' said Ed Tollinton, CIO, Nando's Australia and New Zealand.

Nando's is rolling out Adyen's unified commerce platform across its website, app, and network of 200+ Australian and New Zealand restaurants. This includes mobile ecommerce, which launched in February 2020 and reinforced its sales channels throughout the coronavirus pandemic. It also includes Nando's Delivery, which launched in September 2020, and mobile ordering via in-restaurant QR codes - both of which provide greater choice for contactless dining.

'Our digitalisation strategy allows customers to choose how and when they would like to interact with us, including how they order and pay,' said Tollinton. 'We are now adding new payment options, and provisioning these through Adyen's unified platform.'

'We're also using Adyen's tokenisation technology in our new PERi Perks mobile app to help with repeat ordering. Through tokenisation we can now recognise our customers, wherever they order, while also ensuring their details are kept secure. We can also track conversions and compare to industry benchmarks which allows us to confidently act on payment insights and create seamless, consistent, cross-channel experiences for our customers,' Tollinton concluded.

The two organisations are also working together to fortify Nando's payment channels utilising Adyen's RevenueProtect technology to assess the risk associated with customers through a combination of device fingerprinting, algorithmic matching and behavioural analytics.

Both Nando's and Adyen are committed to creating a positive and lasting impact within the communities they serve.

'Adyen is excited to partner with a beloved brand like Nando's that acts with such purpose-led vision and recognises the role of payments and unified commerce in creating exceptional customer experiences. We look forward to working closely with the Nando's team as they continue to drive technological innovation across their Australian and New Zealand operations,' said Michel van Aalten, Adyen Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand.

Disclaimer

Adyen NV published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 08:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 955 M 1 141 M 1 141 M
Net income 2021 425 M 508 M 508 M
Net cash 2021 2 482 M 2 965 M 2 965 M
P/E ratio 2021 142x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 58 967 M 70 173 M 70 437 M
EV / Sales 2021 59,2x
EV / Sales 2022 42,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 747
Free-Float 75,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pieter van der Does President & Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage Chief Financial Officer
Piero S. Overmars Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alexander Matthey Chief Technology Officer
Kamran Zaki Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ADYEN N.V.1.99%71 253
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.2.45%90 529
WORLDLINE-8.12%24 977
STONECO LTD.-17.15%21 855
FUTU HOLDINGS LIMITED196.48%20 077
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.21%17 943
