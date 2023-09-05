"Since the publication of our H1 2023 results, we have met with many of our shareholders and find it important to maintain this dialogue", said Ethan Tandowsky, Adyen's CFO. "With a focus on our growth ambitions and underlying strategic priorities, we see this event as a means to continue engaging".

Registration details

The event will be livestreamed publicly via the company's investor relations webpage. For investors and analysts, the hybrid event can be attended either in person in San Francisco, or via livestream. For both forms of attendance, investors and analysts will have the option to ask live questions.

Please find registration details here.