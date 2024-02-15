Adyen: Uber's French customers to be able to use CB

Adyen announced on Thursday that it would be extending its partnership with Uber, whose French customers will now be able to use the CB network when processing their transactions.



The Dutch fintech stresses that this initiative will offer Uber's French customers more choice in the way they pay, with the introduction of a new payment option.



The two partners point out that CB is currently the most widely used payment method in France, with more than 76 million branded cards on the market.



The bankcard group stresses that CB is not only the most widely accepted card in e-commerce in France, but also the least fraudulent payment method on the market.



