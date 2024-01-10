Adyen NV - Amsterdam-based IT services provider - Says current Chief Technology Officer Alexander Mathey will not apply for an additional term at the firm's upcoming Annual General Meeting, after a decade with the company. His current term runs until December 31, which Adyen says gives sufficient time to find a successor, covering both internal and external candidates.

CTO Alexander Mathey explains: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Adyen and know that the company is only at the outset of what it can achieve. However, balancing leading Adyen based out of Amsterdam and the company's many global offices with my family life in Berlin has driven my decision to not commit for another four years."

Current stock price: EUR1,158.80

12-month change: down 14%

